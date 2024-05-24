BioAro launches PanOmiQ, the world’s fastest multi-genomic analysis solutions in Dubai

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 2:29 PM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 2:31 PM

BioAro, a pioneer in genomic research and technology, has officially launched PanOmiQ, a revolutionary software that will redefine the landscape of genomic analysis globally by providing real-time insights into the complexities of the human genome.

With unparalleled speed, precision, and versatility, it is set to transform healthcare worldwide. The global launch of PanOmiQ software took place at the Precision Medicine Expo on May 9 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of Canada, Dr Raees Tonse, Advisor to the Royal Family Office and project lead of Longevi-City in Ras Al Khaimah, George P Patrinos, professor, division head and head of laboratory, editor-in-chief of the Pharmacogenomics Journal, Harish Consul, founder and CEO, Ocgrow Ventures, and Divya Mishra, Bioinformatician, BioAro.

Genomic analysis is the identification, measurement or comparison of genomic features such as DNA sequence, structural variation, gene expression, or regulatory and functional element annotation at a genomic scale. Sequencing genomes enables physicians to identify variants in a person's DNA that indicate genetic disorders such as an elevated risk for breast cancer.

Despite rapid advances in sequencing technologies, accurately calling genetic variants present in an individual genome from billions of short, accurate sequences reads remains challenging. However, BioAro’s revolutionary and innovative software PanOmiQ is set to make it easy.

"PanOmiQ is an innovative software platform for a person’s all 'Omics' analysis and reporting needs. It is an all-in-one solution for genetic analysis and report generation! PanOmiQ revolutionises the world of genetic analysis. BioAro’s cutting-edge platform enables comprehensive analysis of diverse omic data types, including genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, all within a single, seamless interface," said Dr Anmol S Kapoor, founder and CEO at BioAro.

PanOmiQ is the world's fastest genomic analysis software to date. With its unified approach integrating primary, secondary, and tertiary analysis of genomic and metagenomic data, it enables healthcare specialists to decode DNA sequences in real-time, empowering them to make informed decisions. “Turnaround time in genomic analysis is critical, and this is where PanOmiQ comes in with its unmatched speed and accuracy. The proprietary AI-based platform also provides clinical annotations and helps better understand disease risk,” said Dr Raja B Singh, chief scientific officer at BioAro. With the power of artificial intelligence, PanOmiQ helps identify rare diseases, health predispositions, and pharmacogenomic insights with unmatched speed and precision. Its ability to provide Pharmacogenomic analysis is a major advancement in tailoring treatment for optimal patient care. Tonse says, "PanOmiQ is a game-changer in precision healthcare, not only for this region, but for the whole mankind. It will change the future of human health and help people live longer. The global launch of PanOmiQ in the UAE will reinforce UAE’s position as a future hub of precision healthcare and medicine and will increase life-span of people in this part of the world.”

The future of genomic science is on the brink of transformation with the integration of Quantum technology. BioAro's PanOmiQ leads this revolution, harnessing Quantum technology to redefine possibilities in this field. With real-time, precise genomic sequencing and interpretation on quantum-based computers, the future of genomic research is rapidly advancing, and BioAro has actively invested in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in genomic science.