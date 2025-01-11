Big Ticket’s January bonanza: Millionaires, mega prizes, and more

The New Year has arrived, and Big Ticket is celebrating January with an exciting lineup of prizes to kickstart 2025 on a high note. From a massive jackpot to thrilling weekly draws and luxury rewards, this month is packed with opportunities to win big.

At the heart of this promotion is the Dh25 million grand prize, a jackpot that could make this year one to remember. On top of that, Big Ticket is adding to the excitement with its weekly millionaire draws. Every week in January, one lucky participant will win Dh1 million, creating four millionaires by the end of the month.

But there’s more to look forward to. The popular Big Win Contest returns, offering participants a chance to compete in February’s live finale. To qualify, simply purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction by January 26. Four finalists will be selected to take part in the live contest on February 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000 are waiting to be won.

Car lovers, take note — Big Ticket is offering two exceptional vehicles in its upcoming draws. The sleek and powerful BMW M440i will find its new owner during the February 3 live draw, while the sophisticated Range Rover Velar awaits a winner during the 3 March live draw.

This January, Big Ticket is all about creating exciting moments and unforgettable opportunities. Whether it’s the grand prize, the thrill of the weekly millionaire draws, or the chance to drive away in a luxury car, this could be the start of something truly special. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms. The Millionaire weekly E-draw dates: