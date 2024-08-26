Big Ticket: Your path to millionaire status and beyond

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM

Big Ticket, the GCC's largest and longest-running raffle draw, is back this August with a spectacular opportunity for participants to achieve millionaire status and win extraordinary prizes. For over 30 years, Big Ticket has been a gateway to life-changing wins, and this month promises to be no different.

At the heart of this month’s promotion is the incredible grand prize of Dh15 million. For just Dh500, participants can purchase a ticket that could transform their dreams into reality. The grand prize winner will be announced live on September 3, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with possibilities.

In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket is offering daily cash prizes of Dh50,000 throughout August. Each day, one lucky ticket holder will be chosen in an electronic draw, making every day a potential payday. By purchasing a ticket, participants automatically enter both the grand prize draw and the daily cash e-draw, with eligibility beginning the day after their purchase. With a total of Dh1,550,000 in daily cash prizes available, August is brimming with opportunities. But that's not all. This month's promotion also features ten guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 each, who will be revealed on September 3. This means even more chances for participants to win big and live their dreams. For car enthusiasts, August brings the chance to win a luxurious Range Rover Velar, valued at approximately Dh325,000. A Dream Car ticket, priced at Dh150, will enter participants into the draw for this stunning vehicle, with the winner also announced on September 3. Miss out on this prize? Don’t worry—another chance to win a Maserati Ghibli, valued around Dh380,000, awaits on October 3.

With a total prize pool of Dh17,550,000 for August, Big Ticket's draws include 31 daily winners, 10 additional Dh100,000 winners, the grand prize of Dh15 million, and the luxurious Range Rover Velar. Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to change your life. Purchase your Big Ticket online at www.bigticket.ae or visit the counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.