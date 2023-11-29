Bidders can go home with two free cars and Dh100,000 on the 52nd UAE National Day

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM

In celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day, Marhaba Auctions, the largest live car auction in the UAE, has unveiled a massive giveaway.

Marhaba Auctions is showcasing 1,100+ cars in the auctions leading to UAE National Day. Valid until December 3, participants that buy a car at any of the Marhaba Auctions’ branches will get the chance to enter a raffle draw to win two free cars. Additionally, lucky winners will be entitled to Dh100,000 worth of cash prizes and gifts combined, amplifying the significance of this celebration. To add to the excitement, Marhaba Auctions has also prepared a range of activities and surprises. Bidders will be served authentic Emirati beverages and snacks, in addition to enjoying live performances and the exhilarating auction experience.

“We come together as a community on this special occasion to celebrate and appreciate the spirit of the union, and the endless opportunities that have been given to all of us that live and work here," said Zubair Rashidi, executive director of Marhaba Auctions. “On this occasion, we extend our heartfelt wishes and congratulate the leadership and the people of the UAE on the 52nd UAE National Day. Marhaba Auctions will celebrate this glorious occasion with a guaranteed vibe and lots of giveaways to the community that gives us continued success."

Marhaba Auctions encourages interested individuals to mark their calendars and be there on time. Marhaba Auctions is the largest live auction house in UAE, conducting six auctions a week, from two operating branches in Souq Al Haraj – Sharjah Auto Village, and Sharjah Industrial Area 2. Auctioning cars at 30-40 per cent below market price, Marhaba Auctions is fully transparent about all vehicles shipped directly from the US and Canada and offers a massive inventory available at its locations.

For further information, updates, and wishlists, visit www.marhabaauctions.com to register.