Bhupesh Kamble honoured with 'Best Trainer — Sports and Fitness' at Impact Leadership Awards

From left: Nousheen Mukhtar, founder of Impact Events and Media, Sheikh Majed bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi and Bhupesh Kamble, CEO of AB Fitness.

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 2:15 PM

A pinnacle moment for the realm of sports and fitness unfolded at the Metropolitan Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road on January 20, as Bhupesh Kamble was bestowed with the esteemed title of 'Best Trainer — Sports & Fitness'. This recognition stands as a testament to Kamble's exceptional expertise and dedication in shaping and enhancing the fitness journey of individuals.

This award reflects Kamble's unwavering commitment to excellence in personalized training, motivational coaching, and transformative fitness experiences. As a fitness professional, Kamble has demonstrated outstanding leadership in delivering personalised training programmes tailored to individual needs. His innovative and results-driven approach has set a new standard for excellence in the sports and fitness training landscape.

The award recognises not only Kamble's individual achievements but also the impact he has made on the fitness journeys of those he trains. Kamble's ability to inspire and transform has earned him the admiration and respect of both peers and clients.

Upon receiving the award, Kamble expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am truly honoured to be recognised as the 'Best Trainer — Sports & Fitness.' This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every individual who has been a part of the fitness journey we've undertaken together. I am committed to continuing to inspire and empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals."

Kamble has also announced his comeback to the MMA circuit through MMA Global Series scheduled for end of March at AB Marina Fitness Maritime City. This anticipated return to MMA gives hope to many underground fighters and aspiring athletes in the field.