Bhumika Pancholi triumphs as the first Mrs. Middle East 2024

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 4:27 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 4:34 PM

In a remarkable milestone for both herself and her family, Bhumika Pancholi, a distinguished figure in the realms of fashion, finance, and motherhood, has achieved the coveted title of Mrs. Middle East 2024. Hailing from Mumbai, Bhumika's journey to triumph began with a passion for athletics and cultural pursuits during her formative years, where she honed a resolute spirit of self-assurance and perseverance, notably as a track and field champion in college.

Her ascent to the summit of the pageant world marks a fulfilment of her long-held aspiration to grace the ramp and compete on the grand stage. Reflecting on her journey, Bhumika acknowledges the invaluable role of the UAE, a beacon of opportunity and cultural diversity, where she has resided with her husband and son for the past seven years.

The historic event, the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of visionary organisers, including Lipika Bhattaru, Fizza Fatema, Chithra Mohanan, alongside the esteemed guidance of Capt. Prashant Krishnan, Ashok Ajay, and Susan Stanley.

Bhumika's victory transcends mere personal accomplishment; it symbolises a beacon of hope and empowerment for women worldwide. Rooted in her belief in the power of self-belief and determination, she embodies the spirit of resilience encapsulated by the words of the late Kalpana Chawla: "The path from dream to success does exist, may you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it."

Driven by a profound commitment to giving back to society, Bhumika envisions her reign as Mrs. Middle East 2024 as a platform to inspire positive change and upliftment, particularly among women, urging them to embrace their potential and pursue their dreams with unwavering resolve.

Season 1 of Mr. and Mrs. Middle East 2024, the first ever pageant contest came to a successful conclusion on January 28. The show was a blend of cultural performance, fashion show and business awards.