Bestune celebrates 70 years of FAW's legacy with a distinctive artistic showcase

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 6:28 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 6:29 PM

Bestune, a prestigious brand under the FAW Group, proudly celebrated the 70th anniversary of FAW at its Bestune showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. In the presence of a distinguished audience comprising various media outlets, VIPs, art enthusiasts, industry experts, and influencers, artists from across the UAE were invited to display their creative talents.

The event seamlessly integrated the realms of art with Bestune's artistic design concept, applied to each of the cars and SUVs within the Bestune range. Taking center stage was Bestune's flagship SUV, the T99, which underwent a captivating transformation through the art of Arabic calligraphy by Rubab Zahra. Rubab skillfully captured the essence of Bestune using phrases such as 'Drive your Senses' and 'Start a new Journey'.

A significant highlight of the event was a large mural painted live by the talented artist Snehita, dominating the Bestune showroom. Conceptualised creatively by Magzoid Magazine, the mural reflected on FAW's seventy years of progress – from being the first to mass-produce vehicles in China to currently producing over four million high-end cars, trucks, and buses annually. FAW has now earned the status of one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers and is listed as a Fortune 500 company.

Andrew Squires, CEO of Al Khalid Auto, the official distributor of Bestune in the UAE, expressed, "This marks a true milestone for Bestune and FAW, celebrating seventy years of manufacturing excellence. I am thrilled that we have been able to convey our history of designing vehicles that cater to the masses through the medium of art. We remain dedicated to introducing exciting new Bestune products to the UAE market over the next two years and are eager to provide our customers not only with the best vehicles but also with top-notch after-sales care."

The artistic showcase drew a significant attendance, effectively merging the worlds of art and the automotive design heritage of Bestune and the FAW Group.