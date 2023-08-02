Best Safe Driver Dubai launches 'Your Car, Our Driver Service' in Dubai

The service aims to make it easier and more convenient for people to get home safely, with the added benefit of peace of mind

Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 5:55 PM

After a night of celebration is to stress about getting home. Safe Driver Dubai is aware of the value of trustworthy after-party services. The Safe Driver Dubai programme is an innovative and revolutionary solution for after-party rides. This service aims to make it easier and more convenient for people to get home safely, with the added benefit of peace of mind.

Car service pick up and drop off

Servicing your vehicle has never been easier. Try safer driver services to experience the best car pick-up and drop-off service anywhere in Dubai. With car service pick up and drop off service, you can now schedule your car maintenance servicing without worrying about the hassle of taking time off from your busy schedule. We will pick up your vehicle from your home or the office anywhere in Dubai to drive it to your designated service station to be serviced. We will drop off the car at your selected location, and after service, we will drop it back at your location.

Monthly driver service

You can employ a driver on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis using Best Safe Driver Service. Recruiting a permanent Driver can be an expensive and time-consuming process for you and it can feel like a never-ending task. You must cover employment visa, insurance, accommodation, and other expenses.

Imagine that you can get a monthly safe driver according to your needs without having other expenses. Best Safe Driver’s mission is to provide the professional drivers you need and when you need them.

Safe driver services for RTA registration

In UAE, vehicle registration renewal must be done annually, you might miss it because of your hectic schedule or working hours. Here is where we step in, we will pick up your vehicle from your office or home and get the mandatory inspection done at authorised vehicle inspection station, once passing is done successfully, we will then get the vehicle registration renewed, and then drop off the vehicle to your designated location.

Car repair and servicing for all brand cars

You drive a Ferrari, the world’s most impressive, dependable, and sophisticated luxurious car. With a mind for excellence, the brand packs high-end features and is a piece of prestige. However, timely vehicle maintenance is essential to enjoy the finest driving experience over multiple years.

Car Garage Expert, Dubai’s leading luxury car service and repair centre, brings dealership-level Ferrari repair in Dubai and maintenance services, letting the owner be worry-free about the vehicle’s upkeep.

The workshop repairs and maintains car problems for all models of Ferrari — old and new. With proficient Ferrari technicians, state-of-the-art tools and technology, they assure to deliver dealer alternative maintenance and repair services in Dubai.

The workshop offers services from minor repairs, hydraulic systems, complete engine overhauling, and repairing every central system of automobiles.

The main issues with Ferrari cars are airmatic suspension/ air suspension leaks, problems with pressure control valves or spark plugs resulting in poor acceleration, engine misfires, and poor fuel economy. Then low power issue in the vehicle occurs when programming gets out of order or the gearbox/transmission oil needs to be changed.

Founder and managing director of Car Garage Expert says, “Most of the gearbox oil and transmission oil in the car is for a lifetime, but issues happen due to leaks or other reasons where a gear oil change is required. Proper programming and calibration are necessary to fix a gearbox or replace oil. Our specialist technicians are proficient in repairing all the car problems and executing appropriate programming service."

He adds, “We also provide aftermarket / refurbished original airmatic suspension parts at 65 per cent less expense with one year warranty. This means when a new part is required to fix the airmatic suspension problem, if the original new part costs Dh10,000, we can get a cheaper replacement option with a refurbished component for Dh3,500, offering customers a one-year warranty.”

The car owner can also obtain service contracts at Car Garage Expert based on their needs. There are service contracts for lubricants, 50,000 km package includes brake pads, among others. Tailor packages are also offered depending on the customer’s needs.

The workshop offers minor and major repair services, internal programming offline and online services, and mechanism services. The workshop technicians can also fix convertible car issues like motor oil leaks, roof fabric repair, glass fixing, repair or replacement of the front logo and much more.

Ferrari cars, known for being the most reliable vehicles, have an average 30 per cent depreciation in the first three years from a new car. With services from Car Garage Expert German car specialists, clients can aptly maintain and upkeep the car to operate at its optimal performance at the most affordable rates.

Regular maintenance practice helps the technicians inspect and keep the vehicle functioning correctly, preventing expected malfunctions with the right and timely assistance so that the owner can enjoy every ride without hassle.