Behind the menu: How AI is spicing up Dubai's restaurants with technology like Orderific
The F&B industry is turning to technology in Dubai, including solutions like those from startup Orderific, to improve service and efficiency.
In Dubai, the food and beverage (F&B) industry is embracing technology to meet changing consumer expectations and improve business operations. As the market continues to grow, with projections reaching US$43.98 billion by 2029, digital tools are becoming essential for restaurants aiming to stay competitive and innovative.
One example of a company contributing to this shift is Orderific, a Dubai-based startup. It offers AI-powered solutions to help restaurants reduce costs, manage multiple ordering channels, and improve customer engagement. Features like digital menus accessible via QR codes, AI-driven product recommendations, and loyalty programmes are part of their approach to modernising the dining experience.
The increase in food delivery services in Dubai highlights a shift in consumer behaviour. Restaurants are now more than ever in need of technologies that streamline operations and personalise the dining experience. Orderific's platform responds to this demand by simplifying the ordering process and using data analytics to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Innovation at the heart of Dubai's F&B sector
Dubai is known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, particularly in its vibrant F&B sector. Startups like Orderific are indicative of the city’s ambition to lead in digital hospitality, offering tools that empower restaurants to navigate the digital age successfully.
The founders of Orderific stated: "The dynamic economy of Dubai and its flourishing F&B sector create an ideal environment for deploying our technological solutions. We aim to be partners in the digital transformation journey of restaurants, helping them adapt and thrive."
Emphasising efficiency and sustainability
In Dubai's F&B sector, the journey towards sustainability and operational efficiency reflects a dynamic and innovative landscape, resonating with global trends while also addressing local challenges and opportunities. This journey is characterised by several key trends and strategic initiatives that showcase the sector's commitment to embracing sustainable practices and enhancing efficiency.
1. Resurgence of traditional cuisines
A significant trend is the resurgence of traditional and nostalgic foods, indicating a deepening appreciation for culinary heritage and a growing consumer demand for heritage-inspired cuisines. This resurgence is not just about reviving old recipes but aligns with the broader goals of food sovereignty, biodiversity, and sustainability. By prioritising locally sourced and artisanal ingredients, Dubai's F&B industry is contributing to a more sustainable and culturally rich food landscape.
2. Technological transformation
Technological advancements have ushered in a new era of efficiency and innovation across the F&B sector. From streamlining supply chains to introducing zero-waste methodologies and plant-based formulations, technology is at the forefront of driving sustainability and operational efficiency. This includes everything from enhancing the dining experience to improving food production processes, thereby reducing waste and promoting the adoption of sustainable F&B products.
3. Emphasis on future-proofing
The sector is actively engaging in future-proofing strategies, emphasising resilience and adaptability. This involves investments in sustainable infrastructures and practices, such as reducing food wastage through a circular economy model and increasing the use of renewable energy. Additionally, there is a focus on meeting the growing consumer demand for wellness-centric F&B options, which further underscores the industry's commitment to sustainability and health.
4. Pursuit of excellence
Excellence in the F&B sector now extends beyond taste and quality to encompass sustainability, ethics, and health. There's a marked shift towards ethically sourced ingredients and transparent practices, reflecting the demands of a more discerning consumer base. This shift is accompanied by an increase in certifications and accolades recognising sustainable practices, as well as educational initiatives aimed at nurturing professionals committed to culinary innovation and sustainability.
These trends demonstrate Dubai's F&B sector's proactive approach towards sustainability and operational efficiency. By leveraging heritage, technology, strategic future-proofing, and a commitment to excellence, the industry is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable and efficient food and beverage practices on a global scale.
Improving customer service with technology
In Dubai, the F&B industry's push towards enhancing customer service with technology has led to several innovative practices that are setting new standards in personalised and efficient service delivery.
1. Advanced digital solutions
Restaurants across the UAE are increasingly adopting digital tools to improve customer service. This includes API integration with third-party platforms, mobile ordering apps for waiters, real-time restaurant analytics, and even biometric systems for secure and efficient operations. These technologies streamline operations and enable restaurants to offer a more personalised and efficient service, from order taking to payment processing.
2. Online ordering systems
The integration of online ordering systems directly into restaurant websites has become a norm, allowing for a seamless and convenient customer experience. Such systems not only facilitate easy ordering for delivery or pickup but also offer options for dine-in services. This digital approach aids in boosting revenue while saving on third-party fees and enhancing the customer service experience.
3. Streamlining the ordering process
Restaurants are focusing on streamlining the ordering process to enhance customer satisfaction. Simplifying menus and leveraging technology, such as digital menus and ordering kiosks, helps in reducing wait times and improving order accuracy. Implementing order tracking and optimising payment processes are also part of the strategies to provide a hassle-free dining experience.
4. Staff training and personalisation
Ensuring staff are well-trained is crucial for maintaining high-quality customer service. Effective communication, product knowledge, and conflict resolution are among the key areas of focus. Additionally, personalising the dining experience through loyalty programmes, tailored recommendations, and special accommodations based on dietary restrictions or preferences plays a significant role in building customer loyalty and satisfaction.
These strategies underscore the F&B industry's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance customer service, reflecting a broader trend towards digital transformation in the hospitality sector. Through these innovative practices, Dubai's restaurants are not only improving operational efficiency but also creating memorable and personalised experiences for their customers.
What's next for Dubai's food scene
As Dubai continues to establish itself as a premier culinary destination, the integration of technology in the F&B sector is undeniable. By adopting innovative solutions, companies like Orderific are addressing current challenges while preparing for future trends.
Reflecting on the broader impact, the founders added: "While we're grounded in Dubai, our vision extends globally. We are actively contributing to the evolution of the F&B industry, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of this transformation."
This trend towards digital adoption in the F&B industry is not only enhancing the dining experience for customers but also setting a benchmark for innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in Dubai's food scene.