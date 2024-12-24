Basic Abaya launches stunning printed abayas collection in Dubai

Basic Abaya, the renowned Emirati fashion brand founded in 2018 by young entrepreneur Amal Al Arif, has launched its eagerly awaited printed abayas in Dubai collection. Combining tradition with modern sophistication, the brand has carved out a niche in modest fashion across the UAE and GCC, offering designs that celebrate individuality and elegance.









The new collection brings colourful printed abayas to the forefront of modest fashion, featuring exquisite floral patterns and vibrant designs inspired by nature. Perfect for casual outings or formal events, these abayas blend versatility with style, making them a must-have addition to any wardrobe. “This collection is a tribute to timeless beauty and creativity, rooted deeply in our cultural heritage,” said Amal Al Arif, founder and creative force behind Basic Abaya.

To mark the launch, Basic Abaya is offering an exclusive promotion: customers placing online printed abaya orders worth 900 AED or more through Basicabaya.com will receive a complimentary dress. This limited-time offer underscores the brand’s commitment to making its innovative designs accessible to a wider audience. In addition to the printed collection, Basic Abaya also offers other signature categories, including black abayas, ready-to-wear abayas, and reversible abayas. Each piece is meticulously crafted, reflecting the brand’s dedication to quality, comfort, and modern design. For an in-person shopping experience, customers can explore the collection at Global Village, located at Khalifa Bin Zayed Pavilion, Shop 4. Since its inception, Basic Abaya has gained a loyal following for its ability to merge tradition with innovation. Amal Al Arif’s leadership as a young Emirati entrepreneur has positioned the brand as a pioneer in the modest fashion industry. “Our printed abayas are not garments; they are expressions of individuality and culture, designed to empower women with confidence,” Amal shared.

This launch cements Basic Abaya’s status as a trendsetter in a modest fashion. The printed abayas in Dubai collection redefines the possibilities of modest wear, combining elegance, comfort, and creativity. Don’t miss the chance to explore this exceptional collection online or visit their Global Village store to discover the latest in sophisticated modest fashion.