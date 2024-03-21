BAPS Hindu Temple: A stunning architectural marvel

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 4:36 PM

In a historic event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first traditional hand-carved Hindu temple. The temple, located in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Mureikha area, opened its doors to the public on February 18, marking a significant cultural addition to the UAE landscape.

The temple is a stunning architectural marvel, featuring intricate carvings, soaring pinnacles, and delicate marble arches. Initiated in 2018 under the visionary leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project has rapidly taken shape as a symbol of cultural diversity and tolerance in the UAE.

Constructed by over 2,000 artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat, the temple showcases 402 hand-carved white marble pillars, each taking at least a year to complete. The construction method abstains from using iron or steel reinforcements, adhering to ancient practices.

The temple's design holds spiritual significance, with seven spires representing the seven emirates of the UAE. Each spire is adorned with deities from different regions of India, emphasising the diversity of Hindu traditions.

Soundlines Global, a prominent player in global human resource recruitment and mobility services, played a significant role in this monumental project by outsourcing manpower. The team was honoured for their valuable contribution.

Prayer ceremonies at the temple commenced on February 10 as part of a festival of harmony, with the landmark deity consecration ceremony on February 14, coinciding with Vasant Panchami, signifying the beginning of the spring season in Hindu tradition.

Spanning over 5.4 hectares, the temple symbolises the UAE's commitment to cultural inclusivity. Volunteers from around the world, including those from Soundlines Global, have contributed to this monumental project, showcasing the unity of cultures in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding.