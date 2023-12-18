Banyan Cloud and FERG hold a workshop on cyber security and governance for Cloud and Database

Nagesh Konduru, CEO, Banyan Cloud, interacting with FERG members

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 3:05 PM

The Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG), a non-profit organisation formed based on the initiative of the Central Bank of UAE, recently organised a workshop in collaboration with US-based Banyan Cloud, which is taking the lead in the MENA Region's Digital Transformation journey by working with its distributor, channel partners and MSSPs.

Workshop for FERG Members is an effort in that direction.

“It was an engaging event with FERG's guidance and active participation by Digital Track, Channel Partner of Banyan Cloud. Participants were glad that vendors and industry bodies are taking an active role and helping businesses scale up, cost-effectively by migrating to the cloud and safely automating their operations,” said Nagesh Konduru, CEO, of Banyan Cloud.

Banyan Cloud is a SaaS products company offering Cyber Security and Governance, based on CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) for Cloud, Database, Kubernetes and Shift Left Security, with a single pane of view for easy monitoring and management.

The solution is bundled with 30+ industry and region-specific compliances and regulations, including regulations for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, apart from GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, HIPPA, etc., making it easier for 24 x 7 monitoring and management, seamlessly and without human intervention.

The company has a presence in the US, UAE, India, and the UK. The solution is deep tech, fully automated, and simple to deploy, monitor and manage the Cyber Security Posture of the business's critical cloud and database infrastructure.