Award-winning entertainer and global icon, Steve Harvey joins UAE-based, Falcons, in pursuit of bringing rare and luxury collectibles to the region

Emmy Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve Harvey, has partnered with Falcons, to introduce the premier destination for auctions and private sales of luxury and rare collectibles in the MENA region.
In a bid to bring high-end and rare memorabilia to the region, Falcons is a curated haven for discerning collectors, offering a unique and undiscovered world of items tailored to the Middle East's growing appetite for rarity and exceptional craftsmanship.
UAE-based Falcons celebrates the passion for rarity and opulence through private sales, auctions, and an online marketplace. Falcons’ aim is to unite collectors, connoisseurs, and industry professionals, while creating a platform that nurtures an appreciation of luxury handbags, watches, sports memorabilia, pop culture collectibles, premium cars, and more all under one roof.
“I'm excited to partner with Falcons to bring their unique vision for luxury collectibles to the Middle East,” said Harvey, partner at Falcons. "As a collector myself, I appreciate the thrill of finding a rare and special piece, and I'm confident that Falcons will provide a platform for collectors in the region to discover their treasures."
Bijan Alizadehfard, co-founder of Falcons and co-founder and group CEO at Phoenix Group, added: "Our team of experts scour the globe to source rare and remarkable treasures, ensuring that our offerings showcase the pinnacle of creativity, authenticity, and refinement. With Falcons, we want to create a community of collectors who share our passion for these extraordinary items."
Dr Kevin Khalili, CEO at Falcons, said: “Falcons premium 'White Glove Service' ensures that customers' experiences are not only efficient but also highly individualized, meeting their specific needs and expectations. We understand that buying and selling luxury collectibles can be a complex process, and we are here to make it as smooth and enjoyable as possible."
Falcons is set to go live this year, bringing a curated selection of luxury collectibles to the MENA region to be a global champion for Abu Dhabi in this sector.
