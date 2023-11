AVEVA highlights critical role of digitalisation to fast-track industrial decarbonisation

AVEVA’s delegation at COP28 will be led by CEO Caspar Herzberg along with Lisa Wee, head of global sustainability; Harpreet Gulati, senior vice-president, head of PI system business; Evgeny Fedotov, senior vice president, EMEA; and Nayef Bou Chaaya, vice president MEA.

AVEVA’s leaders will highlight how digital solutions can minimise CO2 emissions of existing industrial infrastructure while maximising efficiency across the value chain and delivering measurable cost savings that can be reinvested in clean technologies.

AVEVA is a gold sponsor of the International Chamber of Commerce pavilion within the Blue Zone of the United Nations Conference of the Parties, in Dubai, UAE, with the aspiration of building bridges between developed economies and the global south.

AVEVA , a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, will demonstrate at COP28 how leveraging data in a connected industrial economy can accelerate the path towards a sustainable future.

With a delegation supporting the business agenda of COP28, AVEVA will advocate for the role that industrial digital intelligence can play in speeding up decarbonisation and driving circularity

Caspar Herzberg

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, said: “The world must dramatically cut waste. The industrial sector accounts for a quarter of global emissions. Every day, our customers prove that digitalization enables industrial companies to drive measurable carbon reductions, including for traditionally energy-intensive industries. At AVEVA, our ambition is to accelerate low-carbon innovation and to drive circularity and efficiency across the value chain. We want the software we create to transform how industries are designed and how they operate, to accelerate climate action and reduce inequalities. Forging partnerships with businesses, governments and civil society leaders here at COP is critical to build forward-thinking, collective solutions that accelerate climate action, worldwide.”

Evgeny Fedotov

Fedotov added: “Collaboration is essential to driving efficient global value chains – collective action is also essential to drive decarbonization. This is why we want to be part of the conversation at COP28 to advance necessary and inclusive climate progress by building bridges across international communities.

“As a driving force toward a more sustainable world, COP28 is a milestone moment for the world to take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement. We are eager to engage with world leaders, governments, and our technology peers, to drive insightful discussions on how together, we can accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.”

Nayef Bou Chaaya

Chaaya, Vice President MEA at AVEVA, said: “While AVEVA helps industrial customers optimize their existing processes and operations, we drive innovation, opening up new industry frontiers, that leverage emerging green technologies. Our software empowers teams with connected insights so that they can make the best decisions at speed, ensuring the resilience and efficiency that in turn drive sustainable success. The positive impact our solutions bring to customers is our single biggest opportunity to make a difference in the world.”

Lisa Wee

Wee said: “At AVEVA we want to lead by example in the fight against climate change. We have already cut our scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 93 per cent and we are actively working to reduce the environmental impacts of our value chain. We have made significant progress in delivering solutions that are low carbon by design and have in-built capabilities to enable industries to decarbonise, drive circularity and adapt to the impacts of global warming.”

“Exchanging insights and forging partnerships with forward-thinking businesses, governments and civil society leaders is critical to finding solutions that increase the scale and scope of climate action across the globe. COP28 is an ideal forum to have these discussions, given the breadth of stakeholders convened alongside key national and international policymakers capable of actively contributing to our collective endeavour for decarbonisation.”

Harpreet Gulati

Gulati said: “Harnessing the potential of green hydrogen could avoid up to 80 gigatons of cumulative CO² emissions by 2050, contributing to as much as 20 per cent of total abatement required to drive the net-zero economy. The hydrogen sector will require a new transportation, distribution, and regulatory approach to operate successfully as an alternative fuel. Combining this with the latest digital twin and AI-enhanced capabilities, industries can discover new paths to drive efficiency and decarbonise.”

During COP28, AVEVA executives will participate in various panels aimed at defining a clearer roadmap to a better future through digitalisation.