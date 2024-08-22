Aussizz Group to host a seminar on Australian citizenship

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:32 PM

Aussizz Group is hosting a free seminar on "Securing An Australian Citizenship" on August 30 from 4pm to 7pm at its Dubai Office.

“This is an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insights and ask questions directly to our experts about the recent updates on Australian citizenship,” according to a statement.

Australia has recently opened doors for skilled workers across all eight states, offering exciting opportunities for UAE residents to secure permanent residency.

Aussizz Group will be assisting aspiring applicants in navigating this process, ensuring a smooth transition without the need for significant financial investment. The group’s experts will help the clients apply for the Subclass 190 and Subclass 491 visas.

Subclass 190: Skilled Nominated Visa

The Subclass 190 visa is a state-nominated permanent residency visa, ideal for skilled workers who possess qualifications and work experience in high-demand occupations. UAE residents who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for this visa, which allows them to live and work in Australia indefinitely.

To qualify, applicants must receive a nomination from one of the participating Australian States or Territories. This nomination is based on factors such as occupation, skills assessment, work experience, and English proficiency.

“The process involves submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) through SkillSelect, followed by an invitation to apply for the visa once nominated.

“At Aussizz Group, we provide comprehensive support throughout this process, from assessing your eligibility to preparing and submitting your application. Our team ensures that your application meets the specific requirements of the state you’re interested in, maximising your chances of success,” according to the statement.

Subclass 491: Skilled Work Regional Visa

The Subclass 491 visa is a provisional visa designed for skilled workers willing to live and work in regional areas of Australia. This visa offers a pathway to permanent residency after three years, making it an attractive option for UAE residents looking to build a future in Australia. Applicants for the 491 visa must also submit an EOI and receive a state or regional nomination. The eligibility criteria include having an occupation on the relevant skilled occupation list, meeting the English language requirements, and demonstrating relevant work experience. Aussizz Group specializes in guiding applicants through the complexities of the 491 visa application process. “We help you identify the best regional areas to apply for, ensuring your qualifications and experience align with regional needs,” according to the statement. Why Choose Aussizz Group? “Our commitment to UAE residents lies in providing expert guidance, personalised advice, and cost-effective solutions. We understand the importance of making informed decisions when planning your migration journey, and we are here to help you every step of the way,” the statement said.

Register Here : Secure your Australian Citizenship - A new era of opportunities awaits