AUE hosts grand celebration at The Address Hotel to commemorate SACSCOC accreditation

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM

The American University in the Emirates (AUE) hosted an unforgettable celebration at The Address Hotel on December 20, marking the momentous achievement of SACSCOC accreditation. The joyous occasion brought together esteemed guests, including the president, board of trustees members, faculty, staff, vice presidents, and distinguished figures such as Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, and the Higher Education Advisor Director, Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) Ministry of Education, UAE, Prof Dr Mohamed Yousif Baniyas.

The gathering was filled with companionship, laughter, and a shared sense of pride. Attendees were treated to a delightful evening featuring food, live music, award ceremonies, and engaging games that added an extra layer of excitement to the celebration.

A key highlight of the evening was the awarding ceremony, where recognition was extended to individuals and departments whose dedication and efforts played a vital role in securing the SACSCOC accreditation. This acknowledgment underscored the collective commitment of the AUE community to maintaining and exceeding international standards of academic excellence.

Prof Muthanna, president of AUE, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to unite as a community and celebrate the remarkable achievement of SACSCOC accreditation. This recognition not only validates our commitment to excellence but also propels us to greater heights in the global academic arena."

In the wake of securing SACSCOC accreditation, AUE is poised to host its first International Institutional Accreditation Forum on March 5, solidifying its commitment to continuous academic enhancement.

The event provided a platform for faculty, staff, and leadership to reflect on the journey leading to accreditation and to express gratitude to everyone involved in this success story. It also symbolises the unity and shared vision that defines AUE as an institution.

As the evening unfolded with laughter, music, and friendly competition, it served as a testament to AUE's vibrant and inclusive community spirit. The joyous atmosphere underscored the institution's commitment to fostering a dynamic and supportive environment for both academic and personal growth.

AUE extends its appreciation to all attendees for contributing to the success of the celebration and looks forward to a future filled with continued achievements and shared accomplishments.