Astra Nova raises $1m to pioneer the first Web3 RPG game based in Saudi Arabia

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 11:46 AM

Astra Nova, the revolutionary Web3 RPG, has raised $1 million so far, to become Saudi Arabia's first Web3 RPG targeting the MENA and Asian gaming audience. With a talented workforce spanning across the globe, Astra Nova is set to transform gaming in MENA with innovations like AI integration, User Generated Content (UGC), and digital collectibles.

Faizy Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of Astra Nova, said: "We are dedicated to forging an extraordinary IP and championing the gaming community of our region, in harmony with Saudi's Vision 2030. Astra Nova is committed to emboldening Saudi gamers, catalysing innovation, and propelling the Kingdom's entertainment industry onto the world stage."

Powered by Immutable and Hedera Hashgraph, and built on Unreal Engine 5, Astra Nova is incubated by the Hashgraph Association & Gotbit, positioning it as the flagship game of the GCC region. Major partners include HBAR Foundation, Hashgraph Association, Crypto.com, FunToken, Gotbit, BTS Global, Nvidia, Microsoft Founder's Hub, Wemix, Immutable, Aethir, Portal Coin, Blade Wallet, Kairon Labs, Tillo, and Polygon Dao.

The Astra Nova team consists of several gaming and crypto veterans with notable experience in game development, award-winning creatives, and leaders in brand marketing from companies like Ubisoft, Technicolor, Rockstar, Netflix, Hedera, and more. Advisors from Binance, Hedera, Venture Capitals, and other prominent web3 firms support the project.

Astra Nova's Token Generation Event (TGE) is planned for Q2 2024, with investments over $1m from lead investors Hashgraph Ventures, Oxbull, MoonEdge, Vision, Kanga, Spicy Capital, Equinox, BTS Labs, Sensei Capital and MENA Investors from Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman.

The prototype demo will be available for desktop, already accessible on the Steam Store for wishlisting, and primed for further distribution across platforms like the Epic Games Store. Their roadmap includes expansions onto consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, while a mobile iteration is on the horizon through our strategic cloud gaming partnership with Aethir.

The team is also working on a Loyalty SocialFi Platform called 'The Black Pass.' Initially designed as a points farming platform for the airdrop of the game's token, it will eventually evolve into the primary platform for gathering players' in-game activity, becoming the official Web3 rewarding platform of the game.

For a detailed insight into the game, visit their acclaimed award-winning website at https://astranova.world/. Anticipate the alpha version's release in Q3 2025.