Aster Hospital, Qusais

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 3:50 PM

Aster Hospital Al Qusais, part of Aster DM Healthcare — the leading integrated healthcare provider in GCC, has announced its inclusion in Newsweek’s prestigious ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025’ list. This distinguished recognition highlights Aster Hospital Al Qusais’ advanced measures to integrate cutting-edge medical technology supported by progressive digital infrastructure to provide the most optimal care and seamless experience to patients.

The annual global ranking, now in its fourth year, is a testament to the rapid advancements in medical technology and the increasing reliance on telehealth services, with projections indicating that over 116 million individuals will seek virtual consultations with doctors in 2024, according to Statista data.

The list, created in collaboration between Newsweek and Statista, recognises hospitals for their outstanding implementation of cutting-edge medical technologies, determined through a global survey of healthcare professionals and evaluations of technology usage. This recognition follows Aster Hospital Al Qusais’ recent achievement of being ranked #14 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024 list for the UAE. Additionally, with nine hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare featured on Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2024’ list, a notable increase from the previous year’s six, Aster DM Healthcare continues to stand out as a leading healthcare group in the GCC.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said: "Being recognised by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals is a profound honour and a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation. Over the years we have strived hard to integrate the most advanced solutions in digital technology and medical equipment to ensure that our doctors, nurses and staff are equipped with the latest innovations to provide the best possible outcome and experience for our patients. It is also a step forward in achieving UAE’s vision to bring in digital transformation in the sector that can lead the country to become a world leader in healthcare."