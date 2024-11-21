Asian couple makes history with double funding win on Shark Tank Dubai Season 2

DRNK, a sustainability-focused brand dedicated to reducing single-use plastic, made history as the first Asian couple to secure double their requested funding for Shark Tank Dubai Season 2. DRNK has reimagined the water bottle, making it sleek, compact, and environmentally responsible - catering to consumers’ need for convenience, style, and portability.

Mishal and Yasir Chaudhry entered Shark Tank Dubai with an ask of AED 500,000 in exchange for 25 per cent of their company. They ultimately accepted an offer from advertising mogul Elie Khouri, who provided Dh500,000 along with an additional Dh500,000 in marketing support, in return for a 40 per cent stake. Elie Khouri secured a larger share of DRNK at a higher valuation than Mishal and Yasir had initially proposed.

“It was a difficult decision to make, especially because we deeply admire both Toufiq and Amira. Toufiq has pioneered an entirely new retail segment in the UAE, and Amira is empowering everyday people to invest in property through fractional ownership. We knew we could learn a lot from them, but our mission is to transform the way water is consumed globally. For that, we needed someone like Elie, who could help us market our products worldwide through his extensive network,” said Yasir, co-founder of DRNK

“Our aim with DRNK is to fight the use of single-use plastic consumption by making the daily task of carrying a water bottle easy, enabling easy hydration without compromising convenience. With a focus on innovative design and environmental responsibility, we are proud to have created the slimmest steel water bottle in the world," said Mishal, co-founder of DRNK.

DRNK bottles re-envision everyday hydration with a focus on both functionality and aesthetics. The bottle is engineered to fit seamlessly into laptop bags, handbags and even diaper bags. Key features include a convenient carrying strap, a leak-proof lid, and an insulated neoprene sleeve that guards against scratches and bumps. With a sleek, clear finish and a durable stainless steel option, DRNK’s water bottles combine style and purpose to encourage conscious consumption. Beyond its thoughtful design, DRNK has also partnered with Ecologi, a renowned environmental organisation working to combat climate change and promote sustainability. Together, they are planting one tree for every bottle sold, further reinforcing the brand’s dedication to environmental preservation. In addition to contributing to Ecologi’s reforestation efforts, DRNK is committed to responsible production practices, using recycled material for their packaging and minimising their environmental footprint. DRNK also actively engages in efforts that support environmental causes such as beach cleanups and environmental education. DRNK also offers customised branding solutions for corporate orders, using multiple methods of customisation, including laser etching, sublimation, digital printing, and screen printing.

To know more and get your bottle: https://www.drnk.ae