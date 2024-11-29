Art4you Gallery hosts Landmark 'Artistic Luminary Awards 2024'

The UAE cemented its position as a global hub for art and culture with the spectacular launch of the inaugural Artistic Luminary Awards 2024, hosted by Art4you Gallery. This monumental event, the largest of its kind in the region, brought together a dazzling array of artistic talent from 28 countries, celebrating excellence across painting, sculpture, photography, and digital art.

The event honoured 60 exceptional awardees, including renowned artists such as Vera Zhukova, Ritta Shoufan, Joy Najm, Andrew Scanlan, Thauheeda Thameem, and Elyazia Abdullatif, among others. Their contributions showcased the diversity and depth of creativity resonating across the globe.

Highlighting the evening were the Lifetime Achievement Awards, presented to legendary artists Abdulqader Alrais, Khalil Abdulwahid, and Dr Mohamed Yousif in recognition of their enduring contributions to the global art landscape.

Supported by esteemed partners Art Point, Wrapzone, Magical Stars, Blooming Blossoms, Dnata Travel, and Monviso Water, the event radiated elegance and inspiration. Esteemed guests, including Yaqoob Al Ali, Hatem Khalil Al Sayegh, Ahmed Al Mahmoud, Abdulqader Alrais, and Maktoum Al Marzooqi, graced the occasion with their presence, underscoring the significance of art in uniting communities.

Hosted in collaboration with Renad Events and the IAC Foundation, the awards celebrated emerging and established artists alike, fostering an atmosphere of innovation and creativity. This landmark occasion not only reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to nurturing artistic talent but also paved the way for future editions that promise to be even more inspiring. With the success of its inaugural edition, the Artistic Luminary Awards by Art4you Gallery have set a new benchmark for recognising and celebrating art and culture in the UAE and beyond.

