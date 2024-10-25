Art4you Gallery announces Artistic Luminary Awards

The Artistic Luminary Awards are a natural extension of her commitment to fostering creativity and celebrating artistic excellence.

The UAE is poised to witness an extraordinary celebration of creativity and innovation as Art4you Gallery has announced the Artistic Luminary Awards. Scheduled for October 26, 2024, this prestigious event will be the largest and most comprehensive art and culture award ceremony the region has ever seen.

The Artistic Luminary Awards by Art4you Gallery are designed to honour and recognise the exceptional talents that have shaped the art world. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together artists, curators, cultural influencers, and art enthusiasts from around the globe, highlighting the UAE’s burgeoning status as a global hub for art and culture.

Art4you Gallery, under the visionary leadership of Jesno Jackson, has consistently pushed the boundaries of artistic expression. With almost three decades of experience in curating over 280 art exhibitions across the globe, including London, Paris, New York, and Dubai, Jesno Jackson has established herself as a leading figure in the art world.

The Artistic Luminary Awards will cover a broad spectrum of artistic disciplines, ensuring that every facet of the art world is represented. Categories will include painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, and many more.

Special attention will be given to emerging artists, with awards dedicated to recognising new talent that is making waves in the industry. In addition to these categories, the event will also feature a Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring individuals who have made enduring contributions to the arts. These awards are not just about recognising the past; they are about setting the stage for the future by inspiring the next generation of artists.

One of the key reasons for having this event in September is to accommodate a wider range of international artists and participants. Art4you Gallery with support of Renad events and IAC Foundation ensures a more comfortable and inclusive experience for all involved. The inclusion of artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, enriches the event with a global perspective. The Artistic Luminary Awards will not only showcase talent from the UAE but will also feature artists from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, making it a truly international affair. The event will be held at Ramee Dream Downtown Hotel Dubai in the UAE, with a setting that complements the grandeur of the awards. Attendees can expect an evening filled with artistic performances, live demonstrations, and opportunities to engage with the artists and their work. The event will culminate in the awards ceremony, where the winners will be celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the art world. The event offers a unique opportunity to be associated with the biggest art and culture awards in the UAE, connecting with a diverse and engaged audience. As the Artistic Luminary Awards draw nearer, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a landmark event in the UAE’s cultural calendar. Art4you Gallery remains committed to fostering creativity, encouraging artistic expression, and celebrating the brilliance of artists from all walks of life. In October 2024, the world will turn its eyes to the UAE as the Artistic Luminary Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and artworks that continue to inspire and transform the global art scene. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to witness history in the making at the Artistic Luminary Awards by Art4you Gallery.

