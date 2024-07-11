Arista Properties breaks ground on Dubai’s first rainforest-inspired Wadi villas

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 5:32 PM

In a momentous occasion marking the fulfillment of a promise to investors and homebuyers, Arista Properties, along with its exclusive sales partner One Broker Group, marked the groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Wadi Villas project. The event, held at the site of Wadi Villas in Meydan District 11, was a glittering affair, attended by Dubai's elite and industry luminaries, heralding the commencement of construction on a groundbreaking community that promises to redefine luxury living.

"Arista Properties is thrilled to break ground on what promises to be a hallmark of luxury real estate in Dubai," said Arista Management. "Wadi Villas is not just a residence but a sanctuary where elite living and nature coalesce seamlessly."

Wadi Villas, nestled in the heart of Meydan district, represents an exclusive enclave of 30 residences, offering a mix of four and five-bedroom villas and opulent six-bedroom mansions. Each home is a masterpiece of design and luxury, featuring private pools, multi-floor elevator access, and a host of amenities tailored for future residents.

The villas are designed to foster a lifestyle of privacy and tranquillity, featuring internal courtyards, secluded gardens, and serene waterscapes. This project, a first-of-its-kind community, introduces a unique rainforest environment, blending luxury with nature in an unprecedented fashion.

The architectural marvels of Wadi Villas are the creation of HBA architecture, the world’s leading hospitality design firm, ensuring that every detail exudes elegance and sophistication. Landscape master planning is meticulously crafted by Coopers Hill, setting a new standard in luxury outdoor living spaces. Highlighting the exclusivity of Wadi Villas, Umar Bin Farooq, CEO of One Broker Group, said: "Its distinctive rainforest boardwalk and private clubhouse featuring an infinity lap pool, multi-purpose lounge, concierge services, fitness center and an array of other amenities set a new benchmark for exclusive community living in Dubai." Craig English, managing director of One Broker Group, added: "This partnership with Arista Properties showcases our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and innovative living spaces. Wadi Villas is set to become a defining landmark in Dubai's real estate landscape, offering residents a unique combination of modern sophistication and natural serenity." The gated community ensures privacy with 24/7 security, CCTV surveillance, and dedicated maintenance services.

With prices starting from Dh14 million and an attractive 60/40 payment plan, Wadi Villas presents an unparalleled investment opportunity in Dubai's thriving real estate market. It is expected to be completed in Q4 2026.