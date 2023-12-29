Apparel Group’s offers 5X rewards to customers during DSF

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 2:07 PM

Apparel Group's loyalty program, Club Apparel, is set to enhance the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) experience with a spectacular offer.

From December 29 to 31st, Club Apparel members will have the exclusive opportunity to earn five times the usual reward points on their purchases across a diverse array of participating brands.

The campaign, aligning with the Dubai Shopping Festival’s spirit, includes over 36 distinguished brands such as Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Ardene, ACO, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, BBZ, Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, F5, Forest Essentials, Havaianas, Hema, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie en Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, Moreschi, Naturalizer, New Yorker, Nine west, R&B, R&B Kids, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger, TOMS.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: "Our engagement in the Dubai Shopping Festival aligns perfectly with the government's vision of economic growth and retail innovation. By participating in DSF, Club Apparel is not just providing an exceptional shopping experience but also contributing to the broader economic landscape of Dubai. This is part of our continued commitment to drive retail excellence and offer outstanding value to our customers, supporting Dubai's mission to remain at the forefront of the global retail industry."

The DSF, in partnership with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, is a key event in transforming Dubai into a dynamic hub of shopping and entertainment. It significantly boosts the region's retail and tourism industries by offering unique experiences and exclusive rewards, thus reinforcing Dubai's position as a top global destination for shopping and leisure.

Club Apparel's participation in the Dubai Shopping Festival is part of a larger strategy to offer more value and a better shopping experience to its members. The campaign is open to all Club Apparel members, including those who join during the festival period.