Apparel Group’s brand Charles & Keith's holiday campaign brings glamour to party season

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 5:28 PM

Charles & Keith unveils its holiday campaign, an invitation to add a touch of refined sophistication to any festive fashion fit.

This season puts quintessential party favoured silhouettes – sleek in simplicity and full of futuristic flourish – on the pedestal: Vibrant gradients feature reflective metallic surfaces, the minimalist aesthetic of each design promoting effortless wearability.

Chrome elements assume the spotlight by way of the Metallic Slant Heel Collection, available in silver, fuchsia, and black patent. From pointed toe pumps to slip on mules, the shoe styles will enhance any festive outfit with futuristic appeal, the perfect choice for those aiming to make a glamorous entrance at their next holiday soirée. Radiating youthful allure, the Mesh Slant Heel Thigh High Boots are a perfect option for a touch more warmth and are a sure way to capture the attention from other party goers.

Referencing the iconic shape of festive ornaments, the star of this season is undoubtedly the Beaded Drawstring Top Handle Bag, its mini size perfect for toting just the necessary party essentials. The adorable pochette is adorned with chromatic bead detailing set against tone- on-tone satin for subtle fun, or in a more eye-catching combination of silver against stark black.

Furry companions are not forgotten either, as the brand debuts a selection of pet accessories, including metallic bead-embellished pet collars – intended to ensure pets can flaunt some style in chic unison with their owners. Costume jewellery from the 2023 Holiday Campaign including the Metallic Beaded Necklace, Earrings and Rings complete any ensemble and are impeccable gift choices for cherished ones who love a bold accessory.

The new Charles & Keith Holiday Campaign will be available in retail stores and https://www.charleskeith.com/ae.