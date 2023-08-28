Apparel Group partners with Emirati artist Aysha Al Hamrani to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 3:33 PM

Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, has unveiled its exclusive collaboration with the esteemed Emirati artist Aysha Al Hamrani, also known as @Mnawrah. The exquisite artwork, titled 'Shaping the Nation of Dreams,' portrays Emirati women as the pillars of the nation, showcasing their resilience, unity, and spirit. The constellation of seven stars symbolises the unity among the emirates, with each woman empowering and collaborating for a better tomorrow.

In commemoration of Emirati Women's Day, 41 Apparel Group stores at Dubai Hills Mall featured special in-store celebrations, curating an ambiance infused with gratitude, acknowledgement, and unity, further highlighting the pivotal role Emirati women play.

Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman at Apparel Group, said: "Emirati Women's Day goes beyond a yearly observance; it embodies our deep commitment to celebrating the remarkable achievements of Emirati women. This year's theme, 'We Collaborate for Tomorrow,' harmonises perfectly with our vision of a diverse, inclusive, and unified society. Our collaboration with Aysha Al Hamrani underscores our profound respect for the contributions of Emirati women to our society."

The collaboration is set against the powerful backdrop of 'We Collaborate for Tomorrow', a theme set earlier this year by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. This theme is not just profound in its message, but it also aligns perfectly with the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability'. It emphasises a shared vision for innovative solutions addressing global challenges and resonates deeply with Apparel Group’s values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusivity.

Apparel Group’s celebration of Emirati Women's Day is a testament to its unwavering dedication to acknowledging and uplifting the roles women play in society. Through unity and creativity, the Group remains committed to a future where the achievements of women are consistently celebrated.

For more information, visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/.