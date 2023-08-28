Apparel Group launches 19 new stores in The Warehouse, Kuwait

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 4:55 PM

Apparel Group is debuting 19 stores for their renowned brands in the prestigious The Warehouse, Kuwait. This expansion falls under Apparel Group ongoing plans to elevate shopping experience by bringing highly sought-after brands to their customers.

The new launch features an array of prestigious brands like like Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Babies & More, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Cold Stone Creamery, Dune London, Forest Essentials, Havaianas, Tim Hortons, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, R&B, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children’s Place, and Ximi Vogue. These coveted brands offer customers the best shopping as well fulfils their respective fashion needs.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is another momentous moment for us. This expansion cements our presence in Kuwait retail landscape. We are exhilarated to bring together an impressive line-up of world-class brands to amplify our customers’ shopping experience. Kuwait is turning into a premier shopping destination. This collective opening underlines our dedication to set new standards in the retail industry. Our commitment is to exceed our customers’ expectations by delivering the best shopping experience."