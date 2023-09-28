Annual HEALTH Awards 2023: The biggest and prestigious healthcare awards in the region celebrating outstanding contributions

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:02 PM

The fourth Annual HEALTH Awards, which is being organised by the HEALTH Magazine under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, will be held on November 21 in Dubai, and will honour outstanding contributions and innovative brilliance. Nominations will be accepted beginning on September 17, and the winners will be announced at a gala event in Dubai on November 21, which will be attended by more than a thousand people, including prominent Arab and Bollywood celebrities as well as healthcare leaders and professionals.

Since its inaugural edition, the Annual Health Awards has been a platform to publicise and promote significant achievements in the healthcare sector. The Annual Health Awards 2023 aims to inspire healthcare professionals and institutions to dream big and to embark upon great endeavours. The fourth edition of this prestigious awards, considered the biggest and prestigious healthcare awards in the region, are now open for nominations from healthcare organisations and individuals.

The award ceremony is set to be graced by the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of tolerance and coexistence, who will preside as the chief guest to bestow honours upon the deserving winners. This biggest gathering of healthcare professionals is scheduled on November 21, commencing at 11:00 am, and will be followed by a luncheon hosted at the Baniyas Ballroom, Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

According to a recent study on the region's healthcare sector, the market is expected to increase to $71 billion by 2026. Dr Thumbay Moideen explained the initiative's goals, stating: "HEALTH Awards aims to promote excellence across the healthcare industry of the region. With high levels of quality and competence available at reasonable prices, the region, and Dubai in particular, is a popular destination for medical tourists. The region would become a centre for medical tourism as a result of improvements to the quality and infrastructure."

The HEALTH Magazine Awards are expertly run to ensure transparency and fairness in evaluating the nominees.

The 2023 HEALTH Awards feature a diverse range of categories recognising excellence in the healthcare sector. Under the Corporate Categories, the magazine will recognize excellence for various entities such as Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratory Services, Radiology Services, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Insurance Companies, Fitness Centers, Medical Equipment & Supplies Providers, Organizations for Innovative Technology, Organizations for CSR Contribution, Medical Tourism, Hospital Infrastructure Development, and Entities dedicated to Treating People of Determination.

In the Individual Categories, HEALTH will honor contributions in healthcare from a personal perspective. These categories include Leaders in Healthcare, comprising Founders, Owners, and Entrepreneurs in the field; Executives in Healthcare, encompassing roles like CEO, COO, CMO, and CFO; Physicians, Surgeons, and Medical Specialists who exhibit exceptional expertise; Women in Healthcare who have made remarkable strides in the industry; Innovative Researchers in Healthcare pushing boundaries; Dedicated Nurses who provide critical care; and Pharmacists ensuring the safe and effective use of medications. These categories collectively celebrate the dedication and innovation within the healthcare community- acknowledging their pivotal role in promoting health and well-being.

Nominations for HEALTH Awards 2023 are now open and can be submitted for a total of 60+ corporate and individual categories.

For more details on the award and categories, and to submit your nominations, please visit the website: www.healthmagazine.ae/awards.