Amr Diab and ONE Development unveil DO Boutique Hotels: The first musical boutique hotel blending AI and wellness

ONE Development, the UAE’s AI-driven boutique lifestyle property developer based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai has launched ONE/AD, an innovative endeavour set to disrupt the hospitality industry as the first musical themed boutique hotel integrating AI, music and wellness. Co-founded by ONE Development and the entertainment legend, superstar Amr Diab, DO Boutique Hotels is orchestrating a fusion of bold design, wellness, evocative music and AI.

The global travel and tourism industry is experiencing robust growth, with destinations reporting record visitor numbers seeking innovative accommodation and improved quality of life. The launch of the new hotel chain by ONE/AD is seen as another step in support of both the UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031 and those of the countries it is operating in, not only contributing to local and regional progress in the industry, but also boosting the economy by facilitating the attraction of increased investment.

"Our partnership with global legend Amr Diab is a bold step towards redefining hospitality Industry," said Ali Al Gebely, founder and chairman of ONE Development. "DO Boutique Hotels introduces a completely new disruptive hotel chain in the UAE, seamlessly blending music, design and AI to create spaces where luxury meets inspiration." Al Gebely added: "Music is a truly universal language and DO Boutique Hotels will redefine hospitality by crafting unique experiences inspired by music, enabling guests to connect with their creative rhythms. Building on its expertise in real estate and AI-driven concepts, ONE Development is once again setting new benchmarks in the industry, offering a harmonious blend of comfort, elegance, and unforgettable moments." Amr Diab, founder of DO Boutique Hotels, said: "Music has always been my way of connecting with people; this vision now reaches into hospitality. DO Boutique Hotels create inspiring spaces where innovation, culture and wellness meet, offering today’s travellers exclusivity, creativity and meaningful connections."

DO Boutique Hotels, under the slogan "Live the Beat," offers an aspirational holistic lifestyle, transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences. Each venue serves as a vibrant hub of creativity and connection, redefining hospitality and inspiring a renewed sense of living.