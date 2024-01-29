Amity University Dubai launches CAA accredited Master of Laws (LLM) programme

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 4:31 PM

Amity University Dubai's School of Law has launched its Ministry of Education (CAA) accredited Master of Laws (LLM) programme. An informative session was held at the university campus to explore the key features and benefits of an LLM.

During the session, students learnt about the concentrations available within the LLM programme. These concentrations — International Finance Law and Regulations or Alternative Dispute Resolutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the legal industry, offering specialised knowledge and skills essential for success.

Dr Saif Al Seiari, vice chancellor at Amity University Dubai, said: "The Master of Laws programme reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality legal education. We believe it will serve as a stepping stone for aspiring legal professionals, preparing them for the challenges of the modern legal landscape."

The LLM programme's objective is to establish a robust legal framework for professionals in International Finance Law and Regulations or Alternative Dispute Resolutions. It strategically contributes to a sustainable future and aligns with the UAE's 2030 Agenda and 'We the UAE 2031' vision. It aims to elevate the nation's global standing in an interconnected world.

This event was for prospective students, legal professionals, and those interested in the legal field. An LLM programme provides potential students with a well-rounded education, integrating theoretical and practical knowledge of financial laws and dispute resolution mechanisms. It focuses on developing research and lawyering skills, maintaining ethical and professional standards. It equips learners for legal practice, leadership, and community service by effectively resolving legal problems.