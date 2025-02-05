American University in Dubai partners with University of Pennsylvania to establish new School of Medicine

Dr Kyle Long, AUD president and Dr Glen Gaulton, vice dean and director, Center for Global Health at Penn Medicine, sign a memorandum of understanding in the presence of key leaders.

The American University in Dubai (AUD) has completed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to partner with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine) in establishing the AUD School of Medicine in Dubai. AUD aims to boost medical education in the UAE by drawing on the expertise of Penn Medicine, which is ranked #3 among the United States’ research-intensive medical schools.

The new partnership will see Penn Medicine and AUD collaborate in developing a curriculum for a Doctor of Medicine degree programme that employs the best practices of U.S. medical education tailored to the region's needs. The program will educate and train medical students to become physicians who can deliver world-class healthcare in the UAE. Graduates of the programme will advance to be agents of change in the field, both nationally and internationally.

Set in the context of the UAE national strategy to increase capacity in the healthcare sector, the AUD- Penn Medicine partnership will contribute to the rising demand for medical professionals in the country by training the next generation of doctors. It will reinforce the UAE Centennial strategy to prioritise education in health sciences, and support Dubai’s vision to establish the city as a global hub for medical tourism. The new AUD School of Medicine will also provide a focal point for education and research to deliver improvements in health outcomes, and help to position Dubai as a regional leader in sector.

AUD’s 2,000+ students come from 100+ countries to study in one of its six schools. The School of Medicine will be the university’s seventh.

The partnership was formalised during an MOU signing ceremony staged at AUD on Thursday, January 30, 2025 in the presence of Dr Muhammad Al Mualla, undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Dr Sameera Almulla, acting director of the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), along with members of the leadership team from AUD and Penn Medicine. Commenting on the collaboration, AUD’s President, Dr Kyle Long, said: "AUD’s mission is to advance society, and the institution has been at the forefront of innovation in education in this region for 30 years. By partnering with the Perelman School of Medicine to establish a new School of Medicine at AUD, we continue that rich tradition while also contributing to the UAE strategy for excellence in health sciences education as a key pillar in becoming the best country in the world by 2071." Dr Glen Gaulton, vice dean and director of the Center for Global Health at Penn Medicine, commented: "The alliance between the Perelman School of Medicine and the American University in Dubai represents a momentous step toward advancing medical education and healthcare capacity in the UAE. By combining Penn Medicine’s legacy of innovation in research, education, and patient care with AUD’s commitment to excellence and societal advancement, we are creating a program that reflects the best of both institutions."

The launch of the new programme will mark a significant milestone in healthcare education in the country. The new School of Medicine will partner with leading hospitals in Dubai and the wider UAE to boost healthcare provision and outcomes in accordance with the National Policy for Promoting Healthy Lifestyles.