Amber Homes Real Estate awarded 'Top Platinum Sales Agency' by Dubai Holding, Meraas and Nakheel

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 9:46 AM

Amber Homes Real Estate has once again been recognised as the 'Top Platinum Agency' by Dubai Holding for sales in the years 2023-2024. Dubai Holding, which owns leading developers such as Meraas, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, and Meydan, awarded Amber Homes for its exceptional sales performance, marking the third consecutive year the agency has achieved the prestigious Black Onyx Award.

Ambreen Qureshi, managing director, and Saad Waqas, managing partner of Amber Homes, expressed their pride in the company’s ongoing success. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results. To receive this recognition for three consecutive years, while competing with the top real estate agencies in Dubai, is truly a great honour,” said Qureshi.

The award ceremony, held at Bluewaters Dubai, saw the attendance of top executives from Dubai Holding, including Khalid Al Malik, managing director, Anuradha Harish, chief commercial officer, and Khalid Zainal, head of sales. The event celebrated outstanding sales results for Dubai Holding's extensive portfolio, which features some of the city's most iconic developments such as Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, Palm Jebel Ali, City Walk, La Mer, and Jumeirah Bay Island. Amber Homes' continuous success in Dubai's highly competitive real estate market reflects the company’s strong relationships with clients, in-depth market expertise, and commitment to excellence. Winning this award not only solidifies Amber Homes as a leader in the real estate sector but also sets the stage for continued growth and success in the years ahead.

Amber Homes has also been awarded similar recognitions in 2021 and 2022 by Dubai Holding, underscoring the company’s sustained excellence in delivering top sales results.