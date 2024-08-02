Alaan launches region’s first uncapped cashback campaign: 4.5% cashback on business transactions in the UAE

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM

Alaan, the Middle East’s leading corporate card and spend management platform, announces the launch of the region’s largest cashback campaign to date. All clients who sign up between July 15 and August 31, will receive 4.5 per cent cashback on their business transactions, with no limit on how much can be earned. This campaign is the first of its kind in the region, offering uncapped cashback rewards paid out in cash rather than points.

Alaan is committed to simplifying finance for businesses, aiming to save both time and money. Despite the UAE’s status as a global financial hub, only 2-3 per cent of B2B payments currently utilise card rails, with nearly half still conducted via cheques. Alaan’s new campaign seeks to shift this paradigm by encouraging businesses to adopt more efficient and cost-effective card payments, already the most popular form of payment in the UAE.

"At Alaan, our objective is to empower businesses to succeed in a digitally-driven financial ecosystem,” said Parthi Duraisamy, CEO and co-founder of Alaan. "We wanted to ensure companies can truly boost the bottom line, and rather than giving points, miles or capped amount of savings, we decided it was only apt to give an unlimited 4.5 per cent cashback back to our new customers."

This initiative aligns with the UAE government’s ongoing efforts towards digitising and modernising financial transactions. By offering significant cashback, Alaan is not only providing immediate financial benefits to businesses but also encouraging the broader adoption of digital payment solutions, in line with the nation's vision for a cashless economy.

Since its inception last year, Alaan has experienced rapid growth, now serving over 800 companies across various industries, including startups, mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The platform has been instrumental in helping customers save an average of 16+ hours per month and over Dh150 million in total through cashback, rewards, and discounts. Alaan’s mission is to simplify finance for businesses, enabling them to focus on their core activities while enjoying the benefits of streamlined financial operations. This new cashback campaign underscores Alaan’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and savings for its clients. Businesses in the UAE are encouraged to take advantage of this new offer. Sign up with Alaan to benefit from up to 4.5 per cent cashback on business transactions, and be part of the financial transformation in the region.

For more information and to register, please visit www.alaan.com/uncapped-cashback