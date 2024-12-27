Al Maya Supermarkets unveils cutting-edge app with 24/7 free delivery in just 60 minutes

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group.

Al Maya Supermarkets, a trusted household name in the UAE, has redefined convenience with the launch of its brand-new mobile application, now available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. This state-of-the-art app delivers a seamless shopping experience, offering 24/7 accessibility, free delivery, and an impressive 60-minute delivery guarantee.

With over 30,000 premium products, including fresh groceries, organic foods, household essentials, and globally recognised brands, the app brings a vast range of options directly to customers’ fingertips. Its intuitive design ensures effortless navigation, enabling users to browse, select, and check out in just a few taps.

One of the standout features is the lightning-fast delivery service, offering free home delivery with orders arriving within 60 minutes. This is an ideal solution for busy lifestyles and last-minute shopping needs. Furthermore, the app’s round-the-clock availability ensures that customers can shop at their convenience, any time of day or night. Committed to quality, Al Maya offers fresh produce, organic selections, dairy, meat, and bakery items, all at competitive prices. "At Al Maya, innovation is the key to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving world. This app represents our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer convenience and redefining the grocery shopping experience. Together, we are shaping a future where technology empowers and connects us all,” said Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group.

With the launch of the app, the brand takes a bold step forward in embracing technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers, ensuring they always have access to premium products and unmatched service.