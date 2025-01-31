Al Hajis Perfumes announces DSF super sale with discounts up to 90 per cent

Al Hajis Perfumes, a renowned name in the fragrance industry with over 30 years of experience, is thrilled to announce its DSF Super Sale, offering 25 per cent to 90 per cent off on a wide range of perfumes. The sale will run from January 31 to February 2, giving customers an incredible opportunity to enjoy luxurious scents at unbeatable prices during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Founded in the UAE by Moideen Kutty, Al Hajis Perfumes has grown into a trusted brand with over 48 outlets across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and the Maldives. The company’s commitment to quality and authenticity has earned it a loyal customer base. Under the leadership of Adil, executive director, Al Hajis Perfumes continues to innovate and expand, with plans for new outlets in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Al Hajis Perfumes offers a diverse collection of scents to suit every taste, from floral and fresh to bold and adventurous. The DSF Super Sale caters to every budget, with options starting at under Dh50. Luxury perfumes from prestigious brands like Gucci and YSL are also available at discounted prices, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge in high-end fragrances without the hefty price tag. With over three decades of excellence, Al Hajis Perfumes remains a go-to destination for fragrance enthusiasts. Known for its unwavering commitment to authenticity, the brand guarantees top-quality products in every bottle. This DSF Super Sale is the perfect time to discover your new signature scent at an unbeatable price. Whether for yourself or as a gift, don’t miss the opportunity to find your perfect fragrance and take advantage of the amazing deals.

For more information, visit www.alhajisperfumes.com or follow Al Hajis Perfumes on social media for the latest updates.