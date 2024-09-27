Al-Futtaim Automotive opens two new trade point counters to boost network

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 3:32 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 3:38 PM

Catering to the growing needs of automotive spare parts dealers, garages, and service workshops across the UAE, Al Futtaim Automotive has expanded its sales network with two new trade point counters in Dubai (Umm Ramool) and Sharjah (Industrial Area 4).The new Dubai counter is the largest in the UAE, managing an inventory of tens of thousands of spare parts and accessories for all makes and models.

The strategic expansion reinforces Al-Futtaim Automotive’s market leadership across the full value chain and commitment to bolster the availability of high-quality parts across all emirates. The five trade point counters are situated in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah.

David McNamara, director of aftersales, Al Futtaim Automotive

David McNamara, director of aftersales, Al Futtaim Automotive, said: “Our business expansion is a clear testament to the robust growth seen in the UAE’s automotive sector and in the aftersales market. Our aim is to widen our reach for the benefit of all our trade customers and enhance accessibility of superior quality and trusted aftersales parts, reassuring the safety of all car owners in the UAE. Exceptional service and great quality, these are the hallmarks of our business at Al-Futtaim Automotive and the new Trade Point counters carry forward this legacy across the country."

With the UAE’s automotive spare parts market projected to reach $39.59 billion by 2024, Al-Futtaim Automotive’s Trade Point venture has been designed to support the independent garage sector by providing direct access to a wide range of automotive spare parts. This expansion ensures faster and seamless access to genuine parts for Al-Futtaim brands, along with the newly introduced ‘Drive Parts’ range for all makes and models. "Our Trade Point counters are already serving a vast network of independent garages and workshops in the UAE. The new Dubai and Sharjah locations further strengthen this support, ensuring trade customers have immediate access to a huge inventory of quality parts," McNamara added. Digital innovation also continues to be a driving force behind Al-Futtaim Automotive’s success. "Our Trade Point e-commerce platform has revolutionised the trade parts market. Last year, 100 per cent of our B2B wholesale dealers were brought onboard the platform. It has accelerated our service speed and transaction times per order. Last year, through the platform, we dispatched a total of 185,000 orders and sold over 2 million individual parts – clearly reinforcing the success of the digital initiative. This same portal is now being launched for our growing network of independent garages and the Trade Point Counter business expects to quickly replicate the success achieved by our B2B wholesale channel," McNamara added. Since their opening in May 2024, the new trade point counters in Dubai and Sharjah have already served over 690 garages. The Umm Ramool location has quickly become the fastest-growing counter, demonstrating Al-Futtaim Automotive’s ability to meet market demands efficiently and reliably.

Recent reports indicate that the UAE automotive aftermarket is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR through 2028 due to increasing population and a rising demand for new and used cars. ‘With the response and sales generated from our expanded network, we are quite optimistic in capturing a larger market share within the automotive spare parts sector in the UAE, supported by our commitment to quality, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service. These 3 key pillars of our business mean that the potential for growth in the coming years is exponential," concluded McNamara.