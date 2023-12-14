Al Dahra partners with Agreena to transition largest EU arable farm to regenerative agriculture

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 3:37 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 3:44 PM

Al Dahra, a leading agribusiness in the UAE, has announced a landmark partnership with Danish climate agritech company Agreena to transition the largest consolidated arable farm in the European Union to regenerative agriculture. This transformative initiative will see over 55,000 hectares of land on Al Dahra's Agricost farm in Romania enter Agreena's soil carbon program, marking a significant milestone in Al Dahra's commitment to sustainable food production and climate action.

The partnership was officially announced with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at COP28 on December 10. The collaboration unites the strengths and expertise of both companies, leveraging Al Dahra's extensive agricultural operations and Agreena's innovative carbon farming solutions.

"Sustainability is a core value and a commercially compelling driver for Al Dahra," said Arnoud van den Berg, CEO of Al Dahra Group. "This project represents a major step in our ongoing journey towards sustainable food production. By transitioning our Braila farm to regenerative practices, we unlock the financial and environmental benefits of this approach, enabling us to contribute meaningfully to feeding a growing world while enhancing our business resilience and profitability."

The Al Dahra Agricost farm will implement a range of regenerative agriculture practices, such as optimal use of cover crops and reduced soil disturbance, moving away from conventional farming methods. Agreena's internationally accredited and third-party validated program will quantify the farm's greenhouse gas reductions and CO2 removals, ensuring transparency and generating high-integrity carbon removal credits. These credits can then be used to finance the ongoing regenerative transition.

"We are proud to be working with Al Dahra on this groundbreaking project," said Simon Haldrup, CEO of Agreena. "Nature-based solutions like regenerative agriculture are crucial for mitigating climate change, and this initiative showcases the private sector's commitment to delivering impact at scale. By working together, we are sowing the seeds of sustainable change in European agriculture."

This partnership marks a significant step forward for both Al Dahra and Agreena. Al Dahra further strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable agriculture, while Agreena expands its reach and cements its position as a leading player in European carbon farming. Together, they are paving the way for a more sustainable future for the food industry.

For more information, visit www.aldahra.com.