Akshar Group of Companies expands global reach and diversifies portfolio

Akshar Group of Companies, operating under the brand name Akshar LLC, is making significant strides in the global market with a diversified portfolio that spans multiple industries

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 4:49 PM

Headquartered in Dubai, this dynamic enterprise is led by Indian expatriate Shrena Patel and Kumar, whose vision and leadership have propelled the company to new heights.

A multifaceted approach to business


Akshar LLC operates in a variety of sectors including:

Real Estate: Developing and managing high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial properties.


Tourism: Offering exceptional travel experiences and services.

Investment Management: Providing strategic investment solutions and financial planning.

Document Clearing: Facilitating seamless administrative processes for businesses and individuals.

Food Stuff: Distributing a wide range of food products with a commitment to quality and sustainability.

Information Technology: Delivering innovative IT solutions and services.

Vacation Rentals: Managing premium vacation properties for discerning travellers.

Expanding horizons

In addition to its robust presence in Dubai, Akshar LLC is actively working in various fields across India, the USA, and Georgia. This strategic expansion is part of the company's commitment to leveraging global opportunities and delivering unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders.

Leadership and vision

Under the leadership of Shrena Patel & Kumar, Akshar LLC has cultivated a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovation. Kumar's extensive experience and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in driving the company's success and growth.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Pritesh Kumar is deeply engaged in the Community of Gujarati Samaj UAE, an organization dedicated to serving the people of Gujarat, India. Through this community, he organizes various events for free, fostering cultural connections and providing support to fellow Gujaratis in the UAE.



