Ajman University’s Club Fair: A glimpse into the diverse talents of students

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University, accompanied by cabinet members, inaugurated the 2023 Student Club Fair, which was organised by the Office of Student Life under the supervision of the Deanship of Student Services. The event saw participation from more than 94 clubs and was sponsored by renowned brands such as Dunkin’, Qatar Airways, Samsung, Noon Food, Noon Minutes and Kenz Opticals L.L.C.

During his tour of the Club Fair, Dr Karim Seghir, expressed his interest in the activities of the various student clubs by listening to students talk about their opinions and suggestions regarding the importance of clubs and how to develop them. This reflects the university's commitment to supporting and enhancing student club activities, recognising their role in enhancing students' skills and enriching their experience beyond academics.

"The 2023 Club Fair reflects the University's dedication to creating a vibrant community, offering students an exceptional opportunity to enjoy their time outside the classrooms. This setting fosters innovation and creativity, enabling students to develop and discover new skills while engaging with their peers,” said Dr Nahla Al Qasimi, dean of student services.

“Beyond the engaging activities, students can explore various cultures and traditions presented at the fair. This combination of entertainment and learning makes the Club Fair a unique experience that benefits students on different levels. We believe in the importance of preparing students to be part of their local and global communities, and the Student Club Fair is a step towards achieving this goal", she added.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the Club Fair as it aims to inspire, create vision, and help students enhance their skills, empower, and push them to reach their potential. Our goal is to provide you with the educational experience you deserve and help you achieve the future you have planned for. One day, your achievements will stand out here, just like we have in our booth today," said Sarah Jendi, student from the college of business administration, and the president of the entrepreneurship club.

“Demonstrating Ajman University's commitment to bolstering cultural and social awareness, the Club Fair featured diverse presentations from various countries, giving students the opportunity to discover these cultures and learn about different customs, traditions, arts, cuisines, and languages," said Saeed AlDouri from the College of Business Administration.

This event is part of Ajman University's ongoing efforts to promote communication and interaction among all members of its academic community. This commitment is evident as Ajman University has been ranked 3rd worldwide for international students and 8th for faculty members, as per the 2024 QS World University Rankings.

Ajman University continues to promote innovation and creativity, providing a supportive and encouraging environment for student clubs, offering students all the necessary resources and opportunities that enable them to develop their skills, achieve their goals and be part of the community development.