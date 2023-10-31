Ajman University professors named among top two per cent scientists in the world

Ajman University has achieved an additional remarkable milestone with 11 of its faculty members being included in Stanford University's list of the top twp per cent of global scientists for the year 2023. This list encompasses a select group of researchers who have highly cited scientific publications and whose research has contributed to a clear impact on a global scale. This accomplishment reflects the high quality of the university's scientific research output.
A diverse set of criteria was utilised to assess the impact of researchers over the course of their careers and in a single year. These criteria include global scientific publications, the H-index, the impact factor, total citations (including self-citations), co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, etc. Stanford University relied on the Scopus database, which is affiliated with the global publisher Elsevier, to extract these indicators. Researchers were classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields.
Among these scientists, four faculty members were selected for their long-term performance and career-long research impact:
The AU faculty members who were included amongst the top two per cent scientists for single year research impact:
Commenting on the achievement, Prof Kamran Arshad, dean of research and graduate studies, said: "The recognition of AU faculty members in the world’s top two per cent scientists has placed Ajman University on the global map of science, technology and innovation and has brought great pride to the University and the UAE. I would like to congratulate all AU researchers for their hard-work, dedication, and commitment to furthering science. This is a truly outstanding achievement for our university, and I hope this number will further grow in the future."
Ajman University aims to enhance research progress and foster collaboration with international academic institutions and reputable research centres in leading global organisations. This is evident and affirmed through the recent achievements of the university, which mark a significant advancement in research outputs and publications in crucial fields.
Additionally, Ajman University is committed to providing a stimulating environment that empowers researchers to achieve the highest levels of creativity and excellence.
The learning will be accessible through in-person, live digital, and on-demand training modes and fully customisable for organisations.
SKIN111 Medical and Aesthetic Clinic ventures into dental care with a new state-of-the-art facility in DIFC
In the next 50 years, the two countries will work towards fostering bilateral and constructive cooperation in diverse fields
This certification will teach professionals, management accounting, financial management, and skills such as financial planning, analysis, risk management, and ethical behaviour
Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in the UAE, has selected Mastercard as its exclusive strategic partner for retail and corporate card issuance and remittances. Pressing forward with its ongoing retail banking evolution fueled by a host of strategic initiatives, Invest Bank’s partnership with Mastercard will contribute to expanding its retail banking offerings and develop a comprehensive digital proposition for its client base
The collection offers luxurious comfort and timeless style, with classic wool and cashmere pieces known for their exceptional softness