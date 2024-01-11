Ajman University Innovation Center and Amazon Web Services collaborate to foster innovation and entrepreneurship for startups

The collaboration is a strategic move towards supporting startups

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM

Ajman University Innovation Center (AUIC) has announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global leader in cloud-based services, with the aim to bolster support for startups, empowering them to fully harness the advantages of cloud services.

This collaboration aligns with the Innovation Center's commitment to nurture students and foster their innovative ideas. By offering comprehensive support and resources, AUIC enables students to turn their visionary projects into tangible realities.

To date, AUIC has successfully incubated 129 innovative startups. In light of this collaboration, the AUIC is enabling an allocated online credit of $5000 (equivalent to Dh18,000) valid for two years, to eligible startups. This allocation will allow these startups to tap into a diverse range of advanced AWS services, helping them to efficiently realise and scale their projects at a reduced cost.

This collaboration unlocks a myriad of avenues for startups, granting them unparalleled access to an expansive resource pool, technical assistance, and sophisticated training, all at minimal cost. The 'Learn on AWS' platform provides a rich array of educational tools and training modules tailored for startups. Additionally, startup founders can seek specialised guidance through Amazon Web Services' Developer Support. This includes benefiting from the AWS Trusted Advisor service, which delivers insights into best practices. Startups can also utilise pre-configured AWS infrastructure templates spanning various sectors, establishing a solid foundation for their businesses, and significantly reducing the time and effort required to propel their initiatives forward.

"We believe in the importance of supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators as they tackle global challenges. Investing in their capabilities and skills is a decisive step towards progress and advancement. AU Faculty and Staff are working diligently to develop a comprehensive funding system that promotes entrepreneurship and champions promising projects, offering them a pathway for sustainable growth and expansion. Our objective goes beyond simply harnessing these capabilities; we aim to empower these individuals to create genuine opportunities and evolve their projects into sustainable, impactful entrepreneurial endeavours,” stated professor Khaled Assaleh, vice chancellor for academic affairs.

This collaboration between Ajman University Innovation Center and Amazon Web Services is a strategic move towards supporting startups. It reflects the University’s commitment to fostering an environment that inspires and motivates our ambitious youth, guiding them to transform their innovative ideas into successful ventures in the business world.