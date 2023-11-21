Ajman University and Cairo University forge strategic partnership to enhance media and communication education

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 4:17 PM

Ajman University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cairo University, aligning with AU’s strategic plan to develop students’ skills and prepare them for the job market. The MoU aims to enhance collaboration in the training and media production fields.

Dr Hossam Salama, dean of the College of Mass Communication, signed the agreement on behalf of DrKarim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University. Meanwhile, Dr Hanan Guneid, dean of the faculty of mass communication at Cairo University, signed on behalf of D Mohamed Othman Elkhosht, chancellor of Cairo University.

The agreement highlights the importance of fostering collaboration between the two universities in research and academic fields by adopting the latest training programmes and courses under the supervision of specialists and experts in media work. It also includes workshops focusing on strategic topics and challenges in the fields of media and communication.

Present at the signing ceremony for Ajman University were Dr Safa Othman, coordinator of the radio and television course at the College of Mass Communication and Head of the International Cooperation Committee; Hanine Bou Antoun, director of International Academic Affairs; and Mohammad Ismail, manager of career services. Representing Cairo University at the signing ceremony were Dr Nashwa Akl, director of the media training centre and coordinator of cooperation, and Ezzat Ismail, secretary of the faculty of media.

Ajman University is dedicated to establishing strong partnerships with reputable institutions and fostering the exchange of experiences among students, faculty members, and researchers from diverse cultures. This supports its students in developing their skills and enhancing their opportunities in the job market.