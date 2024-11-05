Ajmal Perfumes participates at Beautyworld Middle East 2024, Showcasing diverse fragrance portfolio

Ajmal Perfumes participated in the 28th edition of Beauty world Middle East, the region’s premier international trade fair for the beauty industry, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Known for its superior oriental and western fragrances, Ajmal captivated attendees with an expansive range at their booth, located in the fragrance compounds and finished fragrances section. The showcase celebrated the brand's expertise and commitment to excellence by exhibiting an array of signature scents, from precious Agarwood to classic Dahn Al Oudh.









“In the ever-evolving beauty sector, staying abreast of the latest trends and innovations is crucial. Ajmal Perfumes' participation in Beautyworld Middle East—a premier trade show for leading international, local, and regional exhibitors—reflects our commitment to re-engaging with the beauty industry. As the 'king of oudh,' we take pride in preserving and enhancing the legacy of oud, a tradition that has been part of our family. While we honor these age-old traditions, we are also dedicated to innovating and meeting the contemporary tastes of our customers. By blending our rich heritage with a modern perspective, Ajmal Perfumes has successfully established a legacy of excellence in the perfume industry,” said Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Perfumes.

Beautyworld Middle East 2024 welcomed over 70,000 visitors from more than 68 countries, all eager to explore the latest trends and advancements in the beauty industry. With a legacy spanning for 73 years, Ajmal Perfumes has grown from a humble trading house founded by the late Haji Ajmal Ali in the early 1950s in India to a prominent Middle Eastern fragrance powerhouse. Ajmal’s commitment to craftsmanship is exemplified in its unique 'farm-to-fragrance' approach, ensuring unparalleled quality and integrity at every stage. By managing the entire production cycle, from raw material sourcing to finished product creation, Ajmal preserves authenticity and excellence, a core tenet of the brand. This seamless blend of Eastern traditions and contemporary innovations allows Ajmal Perfumes to appeal to a broad spectrum of customer preferences.

Today, with a presence in over 60 countries and more than 350 retail outlets worldwide, Ajmal Perfumes continues to lead in the Middle East's fragrance landscape. By embracing traditional artistry alongside cutting-edge technology, Ajmal has carved a legacy of excellence and innovation in perfumery.