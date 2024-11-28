Ajmal Perfumes enhances travel retail with new boutique in Muscat Duty Free

Ajmal Perfumes, a world-renowned luxury fragrance house boasting a rich heritage that spans over seven decades, proudly announces the opening of its exclusive boutique at Muscat Duty Free. This expansion continues Ajmal Perfumes' legacy of offering luxurious and convenient fragrance experiences to travellers worldwide.

Ajmal Perfumes has fortified its position in the travel retail sector, boasting over 66 duty-free international locations. These include prominent destinations such as London, Kuwait, Bahrain, Cairo, Lagos, Cyprus, Casablanca, Bucharest, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Vienna. In the UAE, Ajmal maintains a significant presence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The latest addition at Muscat Duty Free is strategically positioned to cater to the 12.6 million passengers who transit through Muscat International Airport annually.

The new boutique will feature an exclusive selection of perfumes, body mists, deodorants, and dakhoons. Additionally, the boutique will offer attractive gift sets, perfect for travellers looking to purchase gifts on the go. Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, expressed his enthusiasm about the new boutique at Muscat Duty Free, stating, "We want travellers from all over the world coming to Muscat to have unparalleled access to our exclusive collections, specifically tailored for airline and duty-free customers. Our goal is not only to offer perfect gift and souvenir options but also to make it easier for travellers to indulge in our fragrances for their personal use. This expansion highlights our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible luxury to a global audience."

This expansion into Muscat Duty Free of Ajmal Perfumes reflects its ongoing efforts to broaden its reach and connect with travellers worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ajmal Perfumes continues to set new benchmarks in the travel retail sector.