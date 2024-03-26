Ajay Devgn’s NY VFXWAALA announces strategic international expansion in collaboration with GBK, Sweden

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 2:36 PM

Ajay Devgn's award-winning entrepreneurial initiative, NY VFXWAALA, a renowned Indian Visual Effects Studio, has announced a strategic partnership with the acclaimed Swedish studio, Goodbye Kansas Studio, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, through its offshore subsidiary. Goodbye Kansas Studios boasts a remarkable portfolio of services, seamlessly integrated across feature films, TV series, commercials, games, and trailers. Their expertise spans VFX, FX, CG productions, 3D face and body scanning, digital humans, creature and character design, performance capture, animation, and real-time capabilities.

This significant investment establishes two pivotal relationships:

Secured Major Stake: We have secured a major stake in Goodbye Kansas, through our offshore subsidiary, solidifying our collaboration.

Immediate Joint Venture Studio in India: Simultaneously, we are launching a joint venture studio in India.

Goodbye Kansas is a powerhouse in creating cinematic trailers for top triple-A games worldwide and delivering visual effects for live-action productions. Their impressive portfolio includes work on games like Cyberpunk 2077, God of War: Ragnarök, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Battlefield franchise, and PUBG Battlegrounds. Beyond gaming, they’ve undertaken fascinating visual effects projects. Their ongoing collaborations with HBO, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney, Apple TV, Paramount Plus, and others are truly exceptional. Recent shows they’ve contributed to include True Detective Season 4 (HBO), One Piece (Netflix), and Carnival Row (Amazon Prime). Additionally, they’ve lent their expertise to numerous commercials and feature films, including Asteroid City and A Man called Otto (both featuring Tom Hanks). Their outstanding work has garnered prestigious awards, such as the VES (Visual Effects Society) award for “Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial” for their work on the character “Dex” in the Cyberpunk 2077 E3 trailer, presented at the 18th Annual VES Awards gala in Los Angeles.

"Our endeavours involve setting new benchmarks with each project. We embrace a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptation to the latest technologies. I am delighted to extend our NY family through the Goodbye Kansas partnership. Our unwavering passion for delivering excellence persists, fueled by our core values and dedication. We take pride in associating with a like-minded partner GBK, and look forward to this journey together," said Ajay Devgn, founder and chairman of NY VFXWAALA.

"NY VFXWAALA is an ideal partner for Goodbye Kansas, sharing the same dedication to outstanding talent, cutting edge technology and engaging narrative. This strategic partnership brings together our strengths in a way that will benefit both our organizations. Together, we’re positioned to create exceptional value for our customers, and open new development opportunities for our talented co-workers," says Per Anders Wärn, chairman of the board at Goodbye Kansas.

"We are thrilled about partnering with the Goodbye Kansas team. Our joint vision is to raise the quality benchmark, drive global expansion, and deliver exceptional service to clients worldwide. With unwavering commitment to our goals, we eagerly look forward to expanding our business and welcoming dedicated talent not only in India but globally, to collaborate on an exciting future," says Naveen Paul, creative head and co-founder of NY VFXWAALA.