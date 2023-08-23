Aims Healthcare: Revolutionising home care experience in Dubai

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 6:10 PM

Dubai, a remarkable city, is not only known for its futuristic skyscrapers, bustling economy, and extravagant lifestyle, but has emerged as a global hub of innovation and facilitating highest standard healthcare.

Amidst Dubai’s fast-paced development, a significant shift is occurring in an often-overlooked sector: Home healthcare. The traditional concept of home care is undergoing a remarkable transformation in Dubai, as cutting-edge technologies and innovative services are revolutionising the way people receive care and support in the comfort of their own homes, workplace, or hotels. AIMS Healthcare, with the concept of bringing on-call medical services to the comfort of home, has managed to gain popularity, and strengthen its position in the home healthcare industry in Dubai.

The changing landscape of home care

The perception of home healthcare is changing rapidly, and Dubai is at the forefront of this transformation. The city's visionaries recognise the importance of ensuring not only medical well-being but also an enhanced quality of life for all residents. Since AIMS Healthcare has traditionally been associated with providing home medical assistance and support for the patient, it has modernised the concept of doctor on call medical services, with 24 hours accessibility. Additionally, the whole concept revolves around healthcare systems aiming to provide high-quality, cost-effective care to patients at the convenience of their homes and as per their schedule. Here are some of the core benefits of receiving healthcare facilities at home.

Better medical treatments and services

Shorter hospital stays

24 Hour access to DHA Certified Medical Team

Convenience of home surroundings

Reduced Risk of infections

Cuts down on costs

Within 30 mins at your doorsteps / 24/7 services

Happier patients

Home healthcare and virtual consultations

One of the most significant advancements in home care is the widespread adoption of virtual consultations or tele-consultation and doctor on call at their home services. Residents no longer need to commute to healthcare facilities for routine check-ups or consultations. Instead, they can connect with medical professionals through video calls. Furthermore, they can also request medical teams like doctors, physiotherapists, nurses, etc., to visit them for detailed assessment and treatment all from the comfort of their homes.

Personalised and comprehensive care

The modern home care experience goes beyond addressing medical needs. AIMS Healthcare’s forward-thinking approach emphasises the importance of personalised and comprehensive care plans. These plans encompass physical health, mental well-being, and emotional support. AIMS Healthcare’s DHA certified and professional doctors and nurses are trained not only to administer medication but also to engage in meaningful conversations, provide companionship, and offer emotional reassurance for better quality or care.

Collaborative ecosystem

AIMS Healthcare’s home care revolution is not limited to the efforts of a single entity. Instead, it involves a collaborative ecosystem comprising healthcare professionals, advanced technology, international standards, and community organisations. This synergy ensures that the home care experience is well-regulated, safe, and adaptable to evolving needs.

Enhancing quality of life

The goal of revolutionising the home care experience in Dubai is to enhance the overall quality of life for its residents. By offering a blend of medical care, technological integration, personalised attention, and emotional support, individuals can maintain their independence and comfort within their familiar surroundings. This not only positively impacts the lives of those receiving care but also alleviates the overall burden on healthcare facilities, allowing them to focus on more specialised and critical cases.

Core benefits of healthcare services at home

This innovative approach to delivering doctor on call services at home has the following various benefits:

Personalised and tailored treatment plans that are both customised and convenient.

A multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, therapists, or other healthcare providers.

Administering medication, monitoring vital signs, and performing various procedures depending on the patient’s condition.

The patient’s family members can pursue their daily activities without uprooting their lives.

How is AIMS Healthcare making a difference?

AIMS Healthcare, being the leading home healthcare service provider in Dubai, has succeeded in making a significant impact in the industry. It not only caters to the medical needs of patients of all ages but is also continually exceeding its limits. Moreover, AIMS’ is committed to providing unparalleled services by using top-notch methods and best practices to provide trusted and reliable doctors on call, elderly care, physiotherapy at home, mother and baby care at home, lab at home, allergy tests at home, vitamin profile tests at home, vitamin infusion therapy at home, and many more. Just one call and the team of experts reaches you in 30 minutes, and this service is available 24 hours, 365 days.

What are the major services provided by Aims Healthcare?

Doctor on call

Physiotherapy at Home

Nursing at Home

Lab Testing at Home

Vitamin Infusion Therapy

Steps to avail Aims healthcare’s services:

Availing a service through Aims Healthcare is a simple process that can be done in three easy steps:

1. Contact Aims Healthcare: You can reach out to Aims Healthcare through Call/WhatsApp 050 543 6505 or email: info@aimshealthcare.ae.

2. Choose the service you want to avail

3. DHA Certified medical professionals will be at your doorstep in 30-40 minutes.

Conclusion

AIMS Healthcare’s commitment to innovation extends far beyond its iconic skyline. The revolution in home care exemplifies the city's dedication to creating a holistic and inclusive environment for all its residents. By embracing advanced technologies, personalised care plans, and a collaborative ecosystem, Dubai is setting a new standard for home care experiences globally. As the paradigm shifts from conventional medical support to comprehensive well-being, the healthcare industry is truly changing the way we perceive and provide care in the comfort of our homes.

— Mohsin AL Moharrak is a business journalist.