AI-powered device promises to revolutionise tuberculosis diagnosis, offering faster, more accurate results

A new AI-powered device developed by researchers in North Carolina promises to transform tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics, offering a faster and more accurate alternative to traditional methods. The device, which utilises convolutional neural networks (CNNs), was created by Manaswini Davuluri, senior project manager and research scientist at the Department of Information Systems, alongside Venkata Sai Teja Yarlagadda, senior researcher and software engineer at Indiana Wesleyan University.









The device is designed to address one of the world’s most persistent public health challenges. TB remains a leading cause of death globally, responsible for over 1.6 million fatalities annually, with the majority of cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Despite advances in healthcare, current diagnostic methods—such as smear microscopy and culture tests—are often slow and lack accuracy, leading to delayed diagnoses and the continued spread of the disease.

Using CNN algorithms, the new device can quickly analyse chest X-rays for TB-related abnormalities with remarkable precision. In clinical testing, the device demonstrated an accuracy rate of 95 per cent, a sensitivity of 92 per cent, and a specificity of 97 per cent. These results far surpass the performance of traditional smear microscopy, which offers sensitivity rates of just 60–70 per cent. Culture tests, although more accurate, require days for results, whereas the AI-powered device provides diagnoses within seconds.

One of the key advantages of the device is its portability. It can be integrated with mobile imaging devices, making it particularly useful in underserved and remote regions where access to healthcare facilities is limited. This mobility makes it an invaluable tool for expanding TB screening in high-burden areas, where timely intervention can significantly reduce mortality rates.

In clinical settings, the device assists healthcare professionals by flagging potential TB cases and allowing radiologists and clinicians to prioritise treatment. This reduces the workload on medical staff and improves resource allocation in areas with strained healthcare systems. “We recognised the need for a fast, reliable diagnostic tool to address the TB crisis, especially in resource-limited settings,” said Davuluri. “This device is a step forward in making TB screening more accessible and efficient.” Yarlagadda emphasised the potential for AI to revolutionise healthcare: “By leveraging AI, we can improve diagnostic accuracy and make a significant impact on public health, particularly in regions that are most vulnerable.”

The researchers are continuing to refine the device, expanding its dataset to improve its reliability and ensuring that it meets the highest standards of data privacy and algorithmic transparency. As their work progresses, they hope to expand the device’s reach, ultimately improving early detection and treatment outcomes for TB worldwide.