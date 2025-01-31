AHS Properties tops the list in Dubai’s $5-$10 million luxury property market in 2024

AHS Properties has cemented its position as the premier developer in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, leading sales of high-end properties valued between $5 million and $10 million in 2024. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to excellence, and luxury living, with flagship developments including One Canal, One Crescent, and Casa Canal driving its success.

"Our portfolio continues to attract elite clientele from across Europe who seek the finest in waterfront and ultra-luxury living," said Abbas Sajwani, founder and CEO of AHS Properties. "The success of One Canal, One Crescent, and Casa Canal demonstrates our ability to not only meet but exceed expectations in delivering world-class residences that redefine luxury." Founded in 2017 by Abbas Sajwani, AHS Group has grown into a powerhouse with an asset value nearing $3 billion and a workforce exceeding 2,000 employees. Under his leadership, AHS Properties was launched in 2021, rapidly gaining recognition for its innovative approach to luxury real estate. The company’s sales in 2024 reflect its ability to cater to the sophisticated preferences of high-net-worth individuals, with the majority of buyers hailing from Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

AHS Properties has achieved significant milestones, including the successful introduction of Casa Canal, featuring opulent interiors by Fendi Casa, and contributing to a Gross Development Value (GDV) of $2.7 billion as of 2024. With an ambitious pipeline, the company targets a GDV of $5 billion this year, further cementing its dominance in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector.