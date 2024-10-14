Aginode to showcase innovative networking and data centre solutions at Gitex 2024

Aginode — formerly Nexans Telecom Systems — a manufacturer of comprehensive telecom and data network infrastructure solutions, has announced its participation at Gitex Global, October 14 -18, at the Dubai World Trade Centre – the world’s largest technology fair. The company will have its dedicated booth at Hall 1 - Stand A40 on the Ingram Micro booth.









Sustainable solutions

The company will launch the new LANmarkTM ULTIM solution, as sustainability practices are increasingly becoming a norm for businesses. Sustainability demands are increasingly shaping the selection and use of connectors in various applications. Factors such as performance, material usage, and practical aspects like packaging, production, and recycling play crucial roles in minimising environmental impact.

By choosing high-quality connectors that support IP-based networks, Power over Ethernet (PoE++), and Single Pair Ethernet (SPE), businesses can reduce cable usage, optimize energy efficiency, and extend product lifecycles. Of course, high-quality, reliable preterm links mean no rework is needed, and material wastage is theoretically zero. Additionally, eco-friendly packaging, efficient installation, and modular designs can also enhance sustainability in connector usage. It’s always good to look beyond ‘traditional’ RJ45-based designs. Aginode is launching its new LANmark ULTIM solution, including a new connector, at Gitex.

Aginode designs and manufactures connectivity solutions for digital networks in FTTx, Mobile, LAN, and Data Centre markets. The company aims to enable the infrastructure that delivers applications to make lives more connected and productive.

The brand’s international teams have over 30 years of proven track record in developing, implementing, and servicing advanced infrastructure solutions, with Aginode’s diverse product range under brand names:

• LAN & Data Centres: LANmark, LANsense, LANactive

• FTTx & Mobile: XPLORER, BRIGHTBOX, INFRABIRD, UPSKY

With a state-of-the-art industrial footprint and recognized technological know-how in Europe, the Middle East, North-West Africa, and Asia, Aginode is a key player in digitalisation and connectivity.

The company will exhibit some of its flagship enterprise networking and data center solutions designed to help businesses grow and manage effective ICT communication.

Speaking on their participation, Arafat Yousef, managing director - Middle East & Africa at Aginode, said: "At Aginode, we are committed to delivering connectivity solutions that not only meet the demands of modern businesses but also contribute to a more sustainable future. Our LANmark ULTIM solution, launching at Gitex, is designed to optimize energy efficiency, reduce cable waste, and support long-term product lifecycle management. By choosing high-quality connectors and eco-friendly packaging, businesses can significantly lower their environmental impact while enhancing performance. We are excited to engage with industry leaders at Gitex and demonstrate how our cutting-edge solutions are helping shape the future of networking and data centres.”

Some of the solutions that Aginode will be showcasing at Gitex Global 2024 for enterprises and data centres include:

Category 6A/7A high-end structured cabling

Aginode’s high-end cabling solutions are designed to support high bandwidth needs, offering 10G speeds and beyond with enhanced support for smart buildings and converged technologies through our shielded LANmark category 6A, 7A, and 8 offerings. These solutions support Power over Ethernet (PoE) in all categories with power levels up to 90 watts, along with excellent heat dissipation and energy-efficient performance.

LANactive An effective and cutting-edge network solution designed to overcome the limitations of networking across large distances, or instances where unavoidable requirements pose restrictions. A fiber-based network solution, LANactive is secure, energy-efficient, and scalable to match business growth. Furthermore, Aginode’s iSwitches are essential for network deployments in harsh environments, providing exceptional network redundancy and stability. Data centre solutions For data center solutions, Aginode will be demonstrating options available to support core network spines with either duplex LC or parallel optics (MPO) for speeds up to 400G. Solutions will be available for discussion depending on data center needs, ensuring the right distance support and overcoming space constraints. Smart city and smart campus (Edge Datacenter) Solutions tailored for indoor setups to support indoor 5G with hybrid power/fiber cables. This setup will include the use of LANactive switches to provide support for high-speed Ethernet. LANsense Aginode’s Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) system, LANsense, uses a combination of hardware and software to easily identify network disconnections, log network changes, optimize port utilization on switches and patch panels, share network documentation for easier network changes, and streamline overall network management.

Aginode’s senior executives will be available to meet customers and partners to showcase how their best-in-class solutions can transform network infrastructures and data centres.