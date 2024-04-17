Affiniax Partners receives 'HR’s Rising Star of the Year' award

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM

Affiniax Partners, a leading HR consultancy firm in Dubai, has been honoured with the HR’s Rising Star of the Year award at the XpatzHub UAE Business Owners Achievers Awards, 2024. This accolade celebrates the entrepreneurial brilliance of women in the region.

Sumeet Nayyar, CEO of Affiniax Partners, stated: “Earning the title of ‘HR’s Rising Star of the Year’ is a source of immense pride for our entire team at Affiniax Partners. Our commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals and our continuous pursuit of HR innovation have led to this remarkable accomplishment."

Zeeba Iqbal Higson, head of HR Consultancy, added: “Having successfully enhanced organisational effectiveness through HR excellence, we are geared up to make our mark in HR consultancy across the UAE region. We take pride in our achievements and remain dedicated to bringing innovation and efficiency to our clients’."

The HR’s Rising Star of the Year award acknowledges emerging talent in HR who exhibit a commitment to personal and departmental excellence and growth. Amongst 400 nominations across 40 diverse categories, Affiniax Partners stood out as a leading HR consultancy firm deserving of this recognition.

To earn a spot on the HR’s Rising Star of the Year award required Affiniax Partners to undergo a rigorous evaluation process. This involved submitting a compelling case to support the nomination, which was then scrutinised by a jury. Affiniax Partners emerged as a HR’s rising star based on the notable achievements in key areas such as dedication to people, HR innovation, and the role as a pioneering HR consultant in the region.

