Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group kicks off 2025 with multiple prestigious awards

Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group has made an impressive start to 2025, securing a series of prestigious awards from leading developers. These accolades further cement the company’s strong market position and unwavering commitment to excellence in real estate services across Dubai, the UK, Pakistan, and beyond.

The year began with a significant recognition from Emaar, where Aeon & Trisl's top-performing agents were celebrated for their exceptional contributions, further enhancing the company’s reputation as a leading brokerage.

At the SOBHA Stars Awards 2024, Aeon & Trisl received two prestigious awards: 'Best Performing Channel Partner in Luxury Collection' and 'Top Agency of Sobha for 2024'. These honours underscore the company’s continued dominance in the luxury real estate sector. Salim Mukairshoev, head of the luxury division, along with team member Jawwad Abbasi, played a pivotal role in achieving this success, supported by the relentless efforts of the Global Aeon & Trisl team.

In addition, Aeon & Trisl was celebrated at the NSHAMA Annual Gala 2024, where the company received the Appreciation for Outstanding Sales Performance award. This recognition was made possible through the stellar contributions of Safia Mehmood, Fatima Akram, Hafiz Waqas, and Farhan, whose dedication helped elevate the company's performance.

At the Samana Developers Annual Gala Awards Night 2024, the company was honoured with the chairman’s Club Award. This achievement was driven by the efforts of the Direct Team, led by head of sales Faizan Munaf, further highlighting Aeon & Trisl’s excellence in real estate transactions. Aeon & Trisl was also invited to the prestigious DAMAC Gala 2025 & Yearly Award Ceremony, coinciding with the launch of DAMAC Riverside Views. The event featured a star-studded appearance by Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, adding to its grandeur. During the event, Baber Shah, COO, shared the company’s strategic vision for 2025, stating, "Our focus remains on innovation, staying ahead of market trends, and embracing AI to expand our global reach." With a strong start to the year, Aeon & Trisl is now eagerly anticipating its participation in the Emaar Annual Broker Awards 2024 on February 11, 2025, where the company expects to secure additional recognition for its achievements.

With multiple awards already secured in January, Aeon & Trisl remains steadfast in its commitment to setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry and driving continued success throughout 2025.